Leadership Exchange: 2022 Strategy Session

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its supply chain crisis, employee shortages, inflation worries and a persistent pandemic—not to mention the...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Omicron created fear index spike, but analysts don't recommend selling

Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist, says the omicron-fueled fear index spike may mean now is a good time to look at how much risk you're willing to have in your portfolio. However, he emphasizes that corporate America is better suited to handle Covid variants than at the start of the pandemic. Watch the video to find out what stocks he considers safe.
MARKETS
Forbes

Five 'Recognition Languages' For Leadership

Stephen Kohler, Audira Labs' CEO, develops leaders. He has 25 years of executive insights, an MBA from University of Chicago, and is a PCC. Many of us have read, or have heard of, author Gary Chapman’s breakthrough book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts. In the book, Chapman identifies a core obstacle to so many relationships: Namely, the way in which we each perceive, value and express different forms of love to one another can vary dramatically and create a huge impact (and sometimes not a positive one).
Sourcing Journal

‘We Like Our Inventory Position,’ Hibbett CEO Says as Analyst Voices Vietnam Concern

Though BofA Securities cited Vietnam-related headwinds when it downgraded Hibbett Thursday, the company itself is projecting confidence. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Forbes

Three Acid Tests Of Leadership

Global Vice President at Joint Commission Resources, overseeing technology products, digital publishing and education business worldwide. In chemistry, an acid test is a method of using a strong acid to distinguish gold from other metals. In business, difficult and complex circumstances require leaders to make sound decisions. In my two decades of leadership, I have gradually formed a set of principles that guide my critical thinking in these difficult situations, which I call my acid tests of leadership. The purpose of these principles is to make sure that, as a senior leader of an organization, I always put the organization’s interest above my own and execute my leadership with minimum personal bias.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Leadership Exchange
clearwatertribune.com

Hope is a strategy

There is an old story attributed to Native American cultures, and most commonly the Cherokee Nation about two wolves that are inside of every person. The story is about a grandfather telling his young grandson about these two wolves and how they are constantly fighting. One wolf represents goodness and the other represents evil. The grandson, after patiently listening to his grandfather asks, “What wolf wins the fight.” The grandfather answers “The one you feed!”
RELIGION
insurancebusinessmag.com

McGriff bolsters leadership team

McGriff has announced two new appointments to leadership roles, effective immediately. Crystal Sanderson, currently senior vice president and director of the company’s sales center, will assume the position of national personal lines and small business practice leader. Rachael Yelverton, who currently leads business development for small business and personal insurance, will become chief distribution officer for small business and personal lines. Both will report to Renee Keen, CEO of McGriff Small Business and Personal.
BUSINESS
globallandscapesforum.org

Landscape Leadership 101

After I participated in the Leadership Landscape activity at EdX Learning which was supported by the Global Landscape Forum, I learned many captivating lessons. As we know, leadership is one of the soft skills that focus on how you lead projects and engage others. But what is leadership based on the landscape approach? What exactly is Landscape?
beincrypto.com

Credefi AMA Session With BeInCrypto

Hi Everyone! Welcome to another BeInCrypto AMA Session! Today we welcome Ivo (@ivogrigorov), CEO of Credefi. For the uninitiated, Credefi prides itself as “the world’s most advanced DeFi P2P lending platform.”. BeInCrypto (BIC): COMMUNITY: Here is how things will work. I’ll have 10 questions for him. After these questions, he...
MARKETS
ceoworld.biz

Extraordinary Leadership

In my 25+ years of enabling business leaders to lead successful and sustainable change, I have determined that extraordinary leaders possess three core, critical skills:. The ability to influence, motivate and empower people (Emotional Intelligence) The ability to build extraordinary leadership teams. Poor leaders possess none of these skills. Extraordinary...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Optable Expands Leadership Team

Former Index Exchange Executive James Prudhomme Joins Optable as Chief Revenue Officer. Optable, a SaaS data connectivity platform designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy, announced today that James Prudhomme has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. James will report directly to Optable’s CEO, Yves Poiré, and will be based in London, UK while building Optable’s sales, marketing, and customer success organization globally.
BUSINESS
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Biden showed leadership during COVID, but America still needs a public health strategy

When the Biden administration came into office in January, plans for a robust COVID-19 vaccine rollout lagged. What the administration accomplished over its first six months in office was nothing short of a miracle: working to stabilize vaccine production and getting shots in arms. Since then, nearly 60% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated....
U.S. POLITICS
marketpulse.com

A muted bank holiday session

It’s been an unsurprisingly muted day in the markets as the US celebrates Thanksgiving and the rest of us are left to watch most asset classes tread water for most of the session. European stocks are on course to close marginally higher which is encouraging in itself given the fear...
BUSINESS
Jackson County Pilot

Skaret completes leadership course

Matt Skaret, Jackson city administrator, is among 18 utility professionals to recently earn his leadership certification as part of the LEAD Course, a workshop presented by Missouri River Energy Services. LEAD stands for Leadership, Excellence and Development. The LEAD Course is a high-level leadership training course focused on the critical...
JACKSON, MN
The Independent

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Five Lessons Learned On Leadership

Charles Knippen is the president of The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS). “Success” doesn’t have a universal definition. If it did, there wouldn’t be many different paths to reach it. Over the course of my career in education and leadership development, I’ve enjoyed seeing just how diverse those paths are. These variations of success come from everyone’s unique set of experiences that inform their values and the way they make decisions. The same applies to each leader, whether they run private or public organizations.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNBC

Gold eases as risk appetite improves and dollar firms

Gold eased on Monday as sentiment for riskier assets improved and the dollar advanced, with moves limited by overall uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of this week's U.S. inflation numbers. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,780.95 an ounce by 1113 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Global Ad Growth Forecast for 2021, 2022 Boosted, But TV Recovery to Take Until 2023: GroupM

Global advertising in 2021 and 2022 will end up growing faster than previously expected as the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to media investment giant GroupM’s latest forecast. But TV ad spending looks set to take until 2023, when the firm’s estimate calls for it to hit $168.6 billion, to reach and exceed the same levels as in the pre-COVID year 2019 ($167.8 billion), it predicted. After falling 3.1 percent, excluding U.S. political ads to adjust for swings between election and non-election years, to $623.0 billion in 2020, the firm now calls for global advertising to jump 22.5 percent this...
MARKETS

