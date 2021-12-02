Leadership Exchange: 2022 Strategy Session

Global Vice President at Joint Commission Resources, overseeing technology products, digital publishing and education business worldwide. In chemistry, an acid test is a method of using a strong acid to distinguish gold from other metals. In business, difficult and complex circumstances require leaders to make sound decisions. In my two decades of leadership, I have gradually formed a set of principles that guide my critical thinking in these difficult situations, which I call my acid tests of leadership. The purpose of these principles is to make sure that, as a senior leader of an organization, I always put the organization’s interest above my own and execute my leadership with minimum personal bias.
