Omicron poses clear threat to economy but MPC may feel it has no choice but to hike rates

This year is likely to be the strongest for home buying activity since at least 2007, according to a trade association representing mortgage lenders and other financial firms.Home mover activity fell away somewhat following the ending of a recent stamp duty holiday, but has remained positive, with activity being strongest away from the South of England UK Finance said.It said that, provided there is not a full reversal of activity as the year draws to a close, “purchase activity in 2021 is likely to reach the highest level since 2007”.The number of house purchases in 2006 was slightly higher than...
