Omicron poses clear threat to economy but MPC may feel it has no choice but to hike rates

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week is a long time in economics as well as in politics, as recent events have clearly proved. Prior to the omicron variant emerging to chuck a lighted match and petrol on...

The Independent

ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Yellen warns Omicron variant could pose 'significant' risk to global economy

The Omicron variant could pose a "significant" risk to global economy’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday. Yellen noted the variant’s economic impact was still "very uncertain" and the subject of ongoing analysis. But she warned the variant’s spread could exacerbate supply chain issues and an ongoing inflation crisis that has hampered the economic recovery in recent months.
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE hawk Saunders says he might pause on rate hike vote due to Omicron

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted for an interest rate hike last month, said on Friday he wanted more information about the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant before deciding how to vote this month. Saunders said Omicron might slow Britain's economy...
BUSINESS
fidelity.com

The Omicron threat

The Omicron variant unnerved investors as fears of economic disruption resurfaced. It is too early to tell if Omicron will unfold as Delta did. At this point, it's unlikely that Omicron will cause the Fed to shift gears from its previously telegraphed plans. One of the reliable seasonal tendencies is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Nikkei to climb to 31,000; U.S. rates, Omicron pose risks

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is set to reach 31,000 by June next year, underpinned by a solid Japanese corporate outlook, but potential U.S. interest rate increases and new coronavirus variants pose risks, a Reuters poll showed. The median estimate in the Nov. 15-30 poll of...
actionforex.com

Fed Powell: Emergence of Omicron poses downside risks to economy

In the prepared remarks for a Senate Committee hearing, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said , “the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation.”. “Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Treasuries Keep a Grip on Gains as Omicron May Delay Fed Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields fluctuated close to Friday’s lows as investors stood by bets the Federal Reserve will think twice about hiking interest rates amid concern over the impact of the omicron variant on the recovery. The two-year yield is right where it ended last week’s holiday-abbreviated session, while rates...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powell to Tell Senate Omicron Variant Poses Downside Risk to Economy, Complicates Inflation Picture

Fed Chair Jerome Powell believes that the omicron variant of Covid-19 and a recent rise in coronavirus cases pose a threat to the U.S. economy. Worries over the new variant could "reduce people's willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions," he said in prepared remarks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yourmoney.com

Expected December base rate hike could be delayed by Omicron

The emergence of the Omicron variant has sent markets tumbling and decreased the likelihood of a base rate rise in December. According to investment platform AJ Bell, markets are now pricing in a two in three chance UK base rate will remain on hold in December. Heavy speculation surrounded the...
ECONOMY
realtrends.com

Will Omicron variant stop first Fed rate hike?

Life comes at you fast. During this Thanksgiving week, we went from higher yields and the first Fed rate hike storyline to a big drop in bond yields and scary headlines on a new COVID variant, Omicron. How do we make sense of all this? In this type of economic environment is it even possible for mortgage rates to get to 4% and can the Federal Reserve really hike rates in an aggressive fashion?
ECONOMY
moneyandmarkets.com

It’s A Good Time To Be A Banker: Interest Rate Hike Has Banking Sector POPPING

The rising tide of inflation has millions of Americans worried about more than just paying more at the registers. They’re worried about their futures—but banks are sitting pretty. Listen…. Like many of you, I still have nightmares about the crash of 2008. I can remember the overall feeling of dread...
Shropshire Star

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel said much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control. UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker. Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s...
investing.com

The Inevitable Interest Rate Hiking Cycle Has Begun

After slashing interest rates to historical lows following the onset of the pandemic, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (0.25%) to 3.75% at the November meeting, in line with our expectations. The MPC cited inflation risk as an important factor, but emphasised that the current trajectory of interest rates remains supportive of the economic recovery.
BUSINESS
The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS
The Independent

2021 on course to be strongest year for house purchases since at least 2007

This year is likely to be the strongest for home buying activity since at least 2007, according to a trade association representing mortgage lenders and other financial firms.Home mover activity fell away somewhat following the ending of a recent stamp duty holiday, but has remained positive, with activity being strongest away from the South of England UK Finance said.It said that, provided there is not a full reversal of activity as the year draws to a close, “purchase activity in 2021 is likely to reach the highest level since 2007”.The number of house purchases in 2006 was slightly higher than...
BUSINESS

