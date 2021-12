DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions, for all the mistakes they had made Thursday against the Chicago Bears, still had one chance to pick up their first win of the season. Detroit led 14-13, but the Bears had driven to the Lions 16 with 1:54 to play. It was third-and-9, so coach Dan Campbell called a timeout to give his team its best chance. Get a stop – hopefully on an incomplete pass – and after Chicago’s chip-shot field goal, get the ball back with 1:45 to play and two timeouts.

