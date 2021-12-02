ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink on Omicron and Fed Risks. ASX 200 Reversal Signal in Focus

By Daniel Dubrovsky
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks on Wall Street sold off aggressively on Wednesday, pressuring the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones. S&P 500 futures suffered a 3.06% loss over the past 2 trading sessions, the worst 2-day loss since October 2020. Investors fled to the safety of Treasuries, pushing up longer-term rates at the...

www.dailyfx.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally

Cryptocurrencies slammed over the weekend. Ethereum/Bitcoin spread pushes ever higher. The cryptocurrency market fell sharply over the weekend with a prior support level of around $53k giving way with ease. The sell-off happened as the markets rolled over into Asian trading hours and this lack of liquidity, and support break, led to sharp losses across the board with some exchanges showing Bitcoin spiking to a low just above $42k. Overconfidence in the market moving higher, and excessive leverage being used by traders, are given as two reasons for the speed of the sell-off and if the market is going to push higher then a long period of consolidation will be needed before traders regain confidence. It now looks increasingly likely that not only have we seen the high (Bitcoin) for this year and maybe for the many months ahead, but lower prices may become the new trend unless strong support turns up. The daily Bitcoin chart shows the market as heavily oversold and also highlights a gap between $51,750 and $49,750 that needs to be filled.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
DailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: Will Gains Continue? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar has been rising against ASEAN currencies, will gains continue?. USD/SGD and USD/THB are facing key resistance as momentum is fading. USD/IDR eyeing a bearish Rising Wedge, USD/PHP still remains neutral. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar closed...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Equities Perk Up As Omicron Panic Eases; Fed Liftoff In Focus

Positive start for US and European stock futures, Asia mixed as mood brightens. But still plenty of caution amid Omicron unknowns and central bank policy shifts. Busy week lined up - US CPI the highlight; dollar edges higher. Is the Omicron scare over?. After a gruesome two weeks, US equities...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Asx#S P 500#New South Wales#Fed#Dow Jones#Vix#The Federal Reserve#Apac
DailyFx

Gold Prices May Backtrack as Markets Steady, Omicron a Wildcard

Gold prices rise as risk aversion pulls down real interest rates. Sentiment may stead amid news-flow lull, Omicron a wildcard. Chart setup tilts cautiously bearish near six-month range axis. Gold prices managed gains despite a stronger US Dollar on Friday as risk aversion swept financial markets. An ominously “stagflationary” configuration...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Dow Jones races ahead of S&P 500, Nasdaq as rotation continues

The Dow (DJI) +1.7% is well ahead of the broader market as money moves away from growth and into cyclicals and defensives. Price gains by UnitedHealth and Home Depot are pacing the rally for the Dow 30. The S&P (SP500) +0.8% is up, while some tech disfavor is keeping the...
STOCKS
CNN

Small stocks are getting crushed. That's a bad sign for the economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN Business) — Smaller American companies are getting crushed in...
MARKETS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC

Global market mood soured last week, extending a slump since November. On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.89%, 1.42% and 2.25% respectively. The VIX market ‘fear gauge’ closed at its highest since February. In the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and ASX 200 dropped 1.98%, 1.27% and 2.20% respectively. Conditions were relatively tame in Europe, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.39% as the DAX 40 fell 0.67%.
STOCKS
CNN

Bitcoin's plunge is another sign of market angst

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Over the past week, as markets were churning...
CURRENCIES
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy