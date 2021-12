If you have the skill and the means, the Ford Bronco is one of the most enjoyable vehicles on the market to customize to your heart's content. We saw this much at SEMA earlier this year when Ford shared the six epic Bronco and Bronco Sport builds it later showed off at the event. But there are individuals out there craving even more, and one of them is Kyle Delfel from DelFAB. We've already seen his rock-crawling Bronco with a front live axle. Now, Delfel has gone playing in the snow with a Bronco build that just wowed visitors at SEMA. Riding on 40-inch rubber, this Bronco looked right in its element.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO