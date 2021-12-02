ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Limited with biceps injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kendricks (biceps) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Craig Peters of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Another double-digit tackling day

Kendricks had 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's divisional 34-31 win over the Packers. Kendricks is already up to 102 total tackles through 10 games this season, putting him on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 113 stops by the end of the year. The veteran linebacker hasn't yet missed a snap on defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Misses practice Thursday

Kendricks (biceps) didn't practice Thursday. Kendricks is trending in the wrong direction after being listed as limited Wednesday. His status at Friday's practice will bear monitoring. Should Kendricks miss Sunday's game against Detroit, Troy Dye would likely get the start at middle linebacker.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Eric Kendricks is an All Pro, Right?

Coming into the season there was no player on defense I had more confidence in than Eric Kendricks. He has been the leader on defense. He leads the team in tackles and there had been no signs of slowing down. Pro Football Focus had Kendricks ranked as the 3rd best LB in all of football. They had him rated as the best coverage linebacker the last two seasons combined, and his status as an elite LB was unquestioned.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings activate Michael Pierce from IR, but rule Eric Kendricks out for Sunday vs. Lions

The Vikings activated Michael Pierce from injured reserve, clearing the nose tackle to play for the first time since he aggravated an elbow injury on Oct. 3 against the Lions. But while they will have Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson back together on the first level of their defense, they won't have Eric Kendricks on the second level.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Eric Kendricks downgraded to OUT against Lions

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to get back to .500. . .again. . .on Sunday afternoon, they’re going to have to beat the Detroit Lions without the services of their best defensive player. The team announced just a short time ago that linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had been listed...
NFL
MLive.com

Penei Sewell in for Detroit Lions; Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr out for Vikings

Penei Sewell is going to give it a go for the Detroit Lions. The promising rookie offensive tackle has been terrific since swinging back to the right side almost a month ago, allowing just on pressure in three games, but had suffered a shoulder injury late in the practice week that left him questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biceps#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Suffer Crushing Injury At End Of Sunday’s Game

This isn’t what anyone wants to see at the end of the game. The Philadelphia Eagles could be down four-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce with what could be a serious knee injury. Per Eagles beat writer Mike Kaye, “Jason Kelce is down and holding his knee.”. “He looks like...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dabo Swinney News

There have been several notable college football coaches making the jump to the National Football League in recent seasons, including Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule. Probably not, but speculation is certainly going to swirl following Sunday afternoon’s news. Swinney is apparently a guest of Raiders owner Mark Davis at Sunday’s game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Admits He Made ‘Horrific’ Mistake Sunday

An NFL head coach admitted on Sunday evening that he made a “horrific” mistake during his team’s loss on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals had been playing well as of late, but they fell back down to Earth on Sunday, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. Cincinnati fell to Los Angeles,...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon and have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss, too. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have lost standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the season. “Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy