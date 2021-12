Florida made quick work of its coaching search, hiring Billy Napier to lead the Gators less than two weeks after firing Dan Mullen. Napier comes to Florida with an intriguing resume. His most recent stop was at Louisiana, where he had a successful four-year stint as the head coach. In 2018, Napier took over a Louisiana program that had not eclipsed six wins since 2014, and he turned the Ragin’ Cajuns into a top-25 program with apparent ease. Following a 7-7 campaign in his first year, Louisiana amassed two 11-win seasons and a 10-win finish. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished 2020 as the No. 15 team in the AP top 25, and they will finish in the top 25 once again this year.

