Ohio State

Analyzing impact of Devin Brown committing to Ohio State

By Jeremy Birmingham about 8 hours
 5 days ago
Ohio State landed a commitment from Class...

Ohio State narrows defensive coordinator search, locks on Jim Knowles

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State defensive coordinator search has locked on a top target: Jim Knowles. Multiple sources outside of the program in coaching circles believe the Oklahoma State assistant has already agreed to a deal in principle with the Buckeyes. The Broyles Award finalist is one of the hottest commodities in the profession this offseason, and Knowles was also expected to be a candidate at Penn State or to get a raise to stay with the Cowboys.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish release 2022 football schedule

Notre Dame hasn’t played its bowl game and its new coach hasn’t coached his first game yet. But the Fighting Irish released their 2022 schedule Tuesday morning. The season opener will be full of storylines. Notre Dame is traveling to Ohio State — which happens to be where new Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman played — on Sept 3. As if Notre Dame at Ohio State wasn’t a big enough game already.
Penn State commit Drew Allar upgraded to five-star in On3 Consensus

Penn State had another player climb to five-star status in the On3 Consensus rankings Tuesday. Last week, running back Nick Singleton earned his bump into elite status. The nation’s top running back is now among that group with his future quarterback, Drew Allar, who moved up to No. 23 in the Consensus ranking. In fact, Allar is now ahead of Singleton overall, making him the top player in Penn State’s Class of 2022. Allar ranks No. 23 overall, while Singleton is No. 29.
Stars on the rise: On3’s 2021 True Freshman All-America Team

The story of the 2021 college football season can’t be told in full without the inclusion of true freshmen. We saw dozens of members of the 2021 recruiting cycle make big impacts. Now that the regular season and conference championship games are behind us, this is a good time to...
5-star QB Ty Simpson named Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year

Martin (Tenn.) Westview quarterback and Alabama commit Ty Simpson has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee, the program announced on Tuesday. Simpson is the No. 24 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the country’s No. 2 quarterback and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Tennessee.
ITF EXTRA: Development in Michigan Director of Football Ops search

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has to replace Courtney Morgan as his Director of Football Operations. It appears he might be thinking of a familiar face to fill the post. : ITF EXTRA – Michigan Director of Operations development. • Jim Harbaugh on Michigan football’s playoff challenge: ‘Why not...
Report: Notre Dame assistant set to join Brian Kelly at LSU

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is the latest Irish assistant set to join new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, per Bruce Feldman of “The Athletic.”. The former linebacker has been in his position in South Bend since 2017, and he also served as recruiting coordinator and associate head coach. The special teams units for the Irish were among the best in the country under Polian, ranking in the top 25 in each of the last two seasons.
Star junior RB Dylan Edwards named Kansas Gatorade Player of Year

Derby, Kan., running back Dylan Edwards was honored for his incredible junior season with the 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year award. Edwards, who is 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds, was announced as the winner on Tuesday. It caps off a season that saw Edwards rush for 2,603 yards, 40 touchdowns, and rack up more than 3,214 all-purpose yards.
Notebook: Michigan O.C. Josh Gattis named Broyles Award winner, Wolverine named Freshman All-American, more

Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was announced Tuesday afternoon as the Broyles Award winner, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The third-year coordinator guided Michigan’s offense to a turnaround season. The Wolverines averaged 381.3 yards per game in 2020 but tallied 451.9...
Mel Kiper shakes up 2022 NFL Draft Big Board following conference championship weekend

After a wild championship weekend, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has a new No. 1 pick atop his Big Board. Kiper released his latest projections Tuesday morning. Michigan defensive end and Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson now sits atop the board, jumping Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. It’s part of an interesting shakeup following the conference championships.
Penn State Recruiting Podcast: Coaching changes impact on 2022 class

Penn State continues to travel the country for week two of the December contract period. After losing Brent Pry to Virginia Tech, recruiting assistant Kenny Sanders has replaced him out on the recruiting trail. James Franklin may be forced to add another assistant for the final few days, as talk surrounding Anthony Poindexter becoming the next head coach at Virginia continue to heat up.
On3 consensus safety Larry Turner-Gooden talks Texas, recruiting

On3 consensus four-star safety Larry Turner-Gooden recently hosted Texas coaches Steve Sarkisian and Blake Gideon. The 6-foot, 179-pound Bishop Alemany (Playa Del Ray, Calif.) product had positive things to say about the Horns. [Subscribe to Inside Texas right now and get a 7-day FREE trial!]. “Relationship is good with the...
