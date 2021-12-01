Analyzing impact of Devin Brown committing to Ohio State

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is the latest Irish assistant set to join new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, per Bruce Feldman of “The Athletic.”. The former linebacker has been in his position in South Bend since 2017, and he also served as recruiting coordinator and associate head coach. The special teams units for the Irish were among the best in the country under Polian, ranking in the top 25 in each of the last two seasons.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO