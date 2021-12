Penn State had another player climb to five-star status in the On3 Consensus rankings Tuesday. Last week, running back Nick Singleton earned his bump into elite status. The nation’s top running back is now among that group with his future quarterback, Drew Allar, who moved up to No. 23 in the Consensus ranking. In fact, Allar is now ahead of Singleton overall, making him the top player in Penn State’s Class of 2022. Allar ranks No. 23 overall, while Singleton is No. 29.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO