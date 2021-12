The high-profile football coaching carousel is already spinning, and it has the potential to impact the pro *AND* college games. It begins with Lincoln Riley, who is reportedly leaving Oklahoma to take the USC job. Riley, 38, went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma and put up a 37-7 record in Big 12 games leaves for the Pac-12 — just in time to miss the Sooners’ move to the SEC. But it’s not all that direct of a trip for Riley, who appears to have finessed the LSU football program that was pursuing him for its own coaching vacancy. Reports of Riley and LSU being a thing ramped up in recent weeks.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO