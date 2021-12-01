Wolverine TV podcast: Chris Hutchinson joins Chris Balas and Doug Skene to talk Aidan, Michigan football, more

The Houston Texans can prove they are the better 2-8 team by trouncing the New York Jets in Week 12 at NRG Stadium — but at what cost?. The Jets are currently on target for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Texans are the presumptive No. 4 overall pick. If Houston beats New York, then the Texans will need the Jets to lose fewer games than them down the stretch as Houston would have the tiebreaker.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO