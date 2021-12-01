ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wolverine TV podcast: Chris Hutchinson joins Chris Balas and Doug Skene to talk Aidan, Michigan football, more

By Chris Balas about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene are joined by former U-M...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson says teams play Ohio State scared, Michigan won't

This year’s chapter of Ohio State-Michigan will be no different from any of the previous meetings. Like the many games before, this will decide who moves on to the B1G Championship game. The Buckeyes haven’t lost a game since Week 3 to Oregon and are on a roll. Michigan defensive...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aidan Hutchinson, Jake Moody, Michigan defense earn Big Ten yearly honors

You knew this was coming, especially after the year that Michigan football has had. On Tuesday, the Big Ten started rolling out its annual individual award winners, starting with defense and special teams. Considering that Aidan Hutchinson has vaulted to the forefront of all of college football, currently sitting third in Heisman Trophy betting odds, it went without saying that he would garner a lot of the awards.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

With first quarter sack, Aidan Hutchinson sets new Michigan record

The Game has not disappointed so far on Saturday afternoon. Michigan’s DE Aidan Hutchinson has reached a milestone in the 1st quarter. Hutchinson sacked Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud for his 11th sack of the season, which leads the B1G. That also broke the single-season sack record at Michigan. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan sweeps weekly award with performances by Hassan Haskins, Aidan Hutchinson

Michigan is rolling into the B1G Championship Game, and the accolades keep pouring in for the Wolverines after an incredible performance. During The Game vs. Ohio State, Michigan rolled up 42 points while keeping Ohio State’s offense off-balance. Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson turned in a monster performance with 15 QB pressures....
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Skene
Person
Kirk Ferentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will beating the Jets cost the Texans a shot at Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson?

The Houston Texans can prove they are the better 2-8 team by trouncing the New York Jets in Week 12 at NRG Stadium — but at what cost?. The Jets are currently on target for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Texans are the presumptive No. 4 overall pick. If Houston beats New York, then the Texans will need the Jets to lose fewer games than them down the stretch as Houston would have the tiebreaker.
NFL
On3.com

Newsstand: Aidan Hutchinson reflects on his time at Michigan ahead of senior day

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson discusses his experience at Michigan, with some teammates chiming in on the impact the captain has had. “You have to give Jim a lot of credit A) for understanding he had to do it and B) for picking the right guys. He found some good young coaches, and then he convinced [assistant head coach] Biff Poggi to come back and be a COO. Everything is probably clicking in a way that it hasn’t for a while.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Aidan Hutchinson named MVP after Michigan wins Big Ten championship game

Aidan Hutchinson was named MVP of the Big Ten championship football game Saturday night after Michigan defeated Iowa 42-3 to win its first conference title in 17 years. “Every single player invested in our culture,” Hutchinson, a senior defensive end, said. “To win the Big Ten championship with the best teammates ever, with the best coach in the world — I’m speechless.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wolverine Tv#Thewolverine Com#U M All American#The Ohio State#Fox
The Ann Arbor News

‘This is why I came back.’ For Aidan Hutchinson, final game at Michigan Stadium doesn’t get any bigger

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Aidan Hutchinson arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a highly-touted freshman and son of a former All-American. He played almost immediately and by Year 2, his sophomore season, Hutchinson earned a starting role along the Wolverines’ vaunted defensive line. That’s not easy at this level, but it became apparent to the coaches quickly that the 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end was different.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Could Chris Olave and Aidan Hutchinson both be top-five selections?

While the playoff picture is the focus at one end of the NFL standings, for many other teams, it’s time to consider the 2022 NFL Draft — and that is exactly what we are doing with this mock. A lot can change between now and April, but as it stands heading into Thanksgiving, what are the biggest needs for teams in the first round, and who are the candidates to fill those holes?
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy