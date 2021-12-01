Arrest made in NLR bank robbery

The prosecution has rested in the Josh Duggar sexual abuse trial in federal court in Fayetteville. This morning, Bobye Holt, a longtime family friend of the Duggars, recounted a 2003 conversation with Josh Duggar in which he confessed to molesting multiple minor girls, KNWA/KFTA reports. The defense had earlier asked...
Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult in the Oxford, Mich., school shooting that left four dead and seven wounded. He had been taken into custody in the school shortly after the shootings. He reportedly used a semi-automatic Sig Sauer handgun purchased on Black Friday by his father....
People runs down in detail how the jury was seated Tuesday in Fayetteville for the trial of Josh Duggar on charges of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse. Presentation of the case begins today. Among those excused from the jury was an in-law of the defendant, who passed...
Felony murder convictions for all three white men who participated in chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who had been running through their neighborhood. The nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Gregory...
