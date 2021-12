No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, Sugar Bowl: Rebels coach Lane Kiffin playing chess against Bears coach Dave Aranda is a football geek’s delight. Not to mention that both teams will want to be New Orleans (and who doesn’t?). Ole Miss played in eight Sugar Bowls in an 18-year period (1953-70) that coincided with segregation. They’ve been once since. Baylor, after playing in the Sugar Bowl in 1957, returns for the second time in three seasons. One cool note: These schools had been scheduled to open the 2020 season against each other in Houston. The pandemic took care of that one. This game promises more.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO