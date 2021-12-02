ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comment: Apple still needs an AirPower-like accessory despite having MagSafe Duo

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7ygQ_0dBhXhp800

Apple discontinued AirPower even before the product had a chance to hit stores, and since then the company has been investing in its MagSafe lineup of accessories – which includes the MagSafe Duo Charger. Although I really like the MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple still needs an AirPower-like accessory.

AirPower was a really ambitious product. It promised to let users charge up to three Apple devices simultaneously – so you could charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. Another highlight of AirPower is that users wouldn’t need to place the device in a specific spot, as the accessory would have multiple coils to enable charging anywhere on its surface.

To reinforce the integration between Apple’s devices, the iPhone would show the battery level for all devices placed on the AirPower, and this was extensively advertised when the iPhone X was announced in 2017.

Unfortunately, although former Apple marketing VP Phil Schiller said the company “knows how to do this,” Apple never got around to launching AirPower. After more than a year of silence, the company confirmed to the press that AirPower wouldn’t meet the company’s “high standards,” so the project was canceled.

The MagSafe era

With the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020, one of the key features of the new phones was MagSafe, which is what Apple calls a new arrangement of magnets on the phone’s back combined with NFC to enable new types of iPhone accessories.

While there are iPhone cases and even car mounts compatible with MagSafe, this technology shines with the MagSafe Charger. Apple itself offers two versions of the MagSafe Charger: a simple one that can recharge just one iPhone or AirPods, and the MagSafe Duo, which attempts to replace the AirPower as an accessory capable of recharging multiple devices at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhrgL_0dBhXhp800

I’ve been using the MagSafe Duo Charger for some time now and it can be quite useful for users who have an iPhone and an Apple Watch. It’s also perfect for traveling, since not only does it have the two chargers in one, but also because you can fold it up to put it in your backpack or pocket.

MagSafe Duo is not AirPower

Yes, MagSafe Duo can recharge an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time, but it’s far from being what AirPower was meant to be.

AirPower was about bringing more convenience and freedom to users, since you wouldn’t have to think about where to put the devices or even which devices to put in it. Apple demonstrated how it would be possible to charge your iPhone with another iPhone or AirPods and the Apple Watch at the same time using AirPower, and that’s something the MagSafe Duo simply cannot do.

The main scenario that makes me want an AirPower-like accessory is recharging iPhone and AirPods at the same time. I can place my iPhone and Apple Watch together on MagSafe Duo, but I still need another dedicated charger for AirPods. Sometimes a friend needs to charge their iPhone and I can’t share MagSafe Duo with them if I’m using it with my iPhone.

Apple might bring back AirPower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Eo9W_0dBhXhp800

A recent Bloomberg report said that Apple has not yet given up on launching a multi-device charger. Earlier this year, Mark Gurman said that the company is still working on a new accessory similar to AirPower, but it’s unclear whether the project is going well.

And of course, Apple doesn’t have to stop selling MagSafe Duo with a new multi-device charger coming. The MagSafe Duo is still super convenient and is probably better suited for some situations, and I would still use mine even if I had an AirPower.

What do you think? Do you also want an AirPower-like accessory or is MagSafe Duo more than enough? Let me know what you think in the comments section below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iPhone: How to set a custom Safari background in iOS 15

One of the notable changes with iOS 15 is a totally redesigned Safari. The all-new browser aims to make it easier to use with one hand and offers more customizability. Follow along for how to set a custom iPhone Safari background in iOS 15. There are quite a few changes...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to factory reset your iPhone

Whether you are selling your iPhone, having issues, or just want a fresh start, there are a variety of reasons you may need to erase it. Let’s take a look at how to factory reset iPhone. Keep in mind as you’re working on resetting your iPhone that you’ll need to...
CELL PHONES
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

Table of Contents Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5) 13″ Display with Touch Bar Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + Free Apple AirPods Pro The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available in time for the holidays. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Schiller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Airpower#Magsafe#Apple Watch#Airpods#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

Apple Music app arrives on LG smart TVs

A little over a year ago, the Apple Music app made its debut on Samsung smart TVs. It appears the exclusivity period is up as today the Apple Music app is also rolling out to the LG smart TV App Store. This means Apple Music subscribers ($9.99/mo) can now stream...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The best Apple gadgets and accessories to gift or add to your wish list

We all love Apple products and accessories because they work together so seamlessly. Everything from chargers to AirPods and even MacBooks can unite to form an efficient workspace for fun and business. But are you getting the most from your Apple products?. Check out our Apple gadgets and accessories wish...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Best iPhone Black Friday 2021 deals: Free iPhone 13 w/ trade-in, no-cost iPhone 12 mini, more

Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving week draws closer, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Black Friday Apple Watch deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.
SHOPPING
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Gift Guide: Must-have Apple accessories for your devices

With the holiday shopping season already in full swing, it can be challenging to shop for someone who already has all of the latest Apple gadgets. Thankfully, that’s where accessories come in. From very cheap products to some more expensive ones, you can find something for an iPhone, iPad, or even Mac user with no problem. And, trust me, they would love to get any one of these accessories.
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

Review: Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus integrates MagSafe, Apple Watch charger & other perks

Meet Flash Pro Plus, a powerful, versatile 25,000 mAh portable power bank from Australian startup Chargeasap that’s worth having around. With the new Flash Pro Plus by Chargeasap, you can easily charge multiple Apple and non-Apple devices at once, like your MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad and AirPods. Plus, it integrates dual magnetic wireless chargers compatible with MagSafe and Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
998
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy