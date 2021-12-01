ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan’s Youngwood Named CFO of UBS

By Matthew Heller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss bank UBS has named JPMorgan Chase veteran Sarah Youngwood as its next CFO, adding a woman to its executive board as it seeks to promote diversity. Youngwood will replace Kirt Gardner when he steps down in May 2022 to “pursue other opportunities,” UBS said. She has worked at JPMorgan for...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Hamers
