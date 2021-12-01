DEQ fines county $7,400

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is proposing to fine Baker County $7,400 for failing to do an asbestos survey before demolishing a mobile home in Halfway that the county acquired through a property tax foreclosure.

Part of the proposed fine involves the county disposing of material that contains asbestos in an unapproved pit on private property near Halfway.

In a Nov. 24 letter to the county’s attorney, Kim Mosier, the DEQ’s office of compliance and enforcement manager, Kieran O’Donnell, wrote that the violations happened in December 2020 when county workers, using heavy equipment, dismantled the 1970s mobile home at 267 W. Church St. in Halfway.

The home’s wallboard material was 60% chrysotile asbestos, according to O’Donnell’s letter.

The county disposed of that material, as well as fiberglass insulation and treated and painted wood, in an open pit on Orr Road near Halfway, where the materials were burned, according to the letter.

Oregon law prohibits those materials from being burned.

Asbestos, a known carcinogen, was used in many building materials in past decades.

The debris remained in the pit until May 2021, when the county “properly packaged and disposed of the material as asbestos-containing waste material,” O’Donnell wrote.

Laura Gleim, public affairs specialist for the DEQ’s Eastern Region, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald that the agency learned about the incident several months after the demolition when “a county employee contacted DEQ to ask if they should have followed asbestos rules. The answer is yes. The county then hired an asbestos contractor to survey and properly dispose of the remaining ash and debris.”

The county has 20 days to decide whether to appeal the fine.

Mosier said county officials will be discussing the matter with DEQ, including the possibility of reducing the fine by doing an environmental improvement project somewhere in the county.

“So, the county’s going to investigate that and try to make a good outcome,” Mosier said. “There are some things that we may be able to appeal but it’ll be up to the commissioners to decide if they want to go that route or invest in a local project with the penalty funds.”

In addition to the county’s proposed fine, the DEQ has notified Rodney Tarter, who owns the property where the material was disposed of, that the agency is fining him $3,300 for maintaining an illegal solid waste disposal site.

According to DEQ documents, on April 19, 2021, an accredited inspector collected samples from the material in the pit on Tarter’s property.

A subsequent analysis showed the 60% chrysotile asbestos concentration in the wallboard.

On May 5, a licensed asbestos abatement contractor removed about 10 cubic yards of material from the pit and disposed of it.

The proposed $7,400 penalty includes three separate violations:

• $3,200 for failing to have an accredited inspector examine the mobile home before demolition.

• $2,400 for performing an asbestos abatment project (the demolition qualifies as such) without a license.

• $1,800 for disposing of material in a non-permitted site.

In her email to the Herald, Gleim wrote: “DEQ understands the county’s goal in demolishing the mobile home was to eliminate the safety hazards it posed to the public. But in doing so, the county put the public, as well as its employees, at risk of exposure to asbestos and other harmful chemicals.”

Second asbestos-related issue in 2021

In late March, DEQ notified the county of a proposed $8,400 fine, also related to the removal of asbestos-containing material.

The agency alleged that Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, had removed asbestos-containing flooring in the summer of 2020 from the building at 2200 Fourth St. that the county bought as headquarters for the Baker County Health Department.

Harvey, who is a building contractor, denied that the flooring he removed contained asbestos.

DEQ later rescinded its proposed fine after the county’s attorney provided evidence that the flooring Harvey removed matched other sections of flooring in the building that tests showed did not contain asbestos.

Gleim, the DEQ public affairs specialist, said in July 2021 that although the county did not have photos or other documentation confirming that the two sections of flooring were the same, the agency also did not have evidence to contradict the county attorney’s claim that the flooring Harvey removed was the same as the sections that did not contain asbestos.