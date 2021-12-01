Commissioners discuss warming center for homeless

With winter just around the corner, Baker County Commissioners discussed the homeless situation in Baker County and the possibility of finding a building where people could stay overnight.

During the Wednesday, Dec. 1 meeting, Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said he called the warming center in La Grande and asked operators there about their center.

“They basically open up right about four in the afternoon and they lock the door at nine o’clock at night and it’s locked down until seven o’clock in the morning when everybody has to go out,” Harvey said.

The facility serves breakfast daily and allows people to sleep overnight during the winter.

Harvey told fellow commissioners Mark Bennett and Bruce Nichols that the La Grande warming center has a separate area for women and children, a kitchen to serve meals, and a common area with tables and chairs.

“I’m thinking we have to have maybe a two-pronged approach — one as a temporary start up, trying to accommodate basic needs we have for this winter, because it’s going to be quick and down and dirty, if you want to say that,” Harvey said. “What I would like to do is look at a building that we could quickly facilitate, throw some walls up, I’m looking for something that’s got enough space to accommodate dormitory style sleeping and a common area and some sort of kitchen facilities with ideally bathrooms and showers.”

Harvey said this is not a permanent housing scenario, but rather a temporary emergency services program to get through this winter, so officials have more time to plan a permanent situation.

“And then a long-term strategy — funding, staffing, facility,” he said.

Harvey said the county needs to coordinate with New Directions Northwest, the Baker City Police Department and the Baker County Health Department.

He said the long-term goal should be to help people find permanent homes.

“I don’t want to be spending tons of money every year just to keep them as they are,” Harvey said.

Bennett said the county’s emergency management department has cots and blankets that could be used at a warming center, as well as sleeping bags.

Harvey said he was prompted to raise the issue by recent comments from the public about an increasing number of homeless residents in Baker City.

“We need to do something,” Nichols said.

“If we don’t, we’re only going to be reactive,” Bennett said.

Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby said last month that he plans to ask the Baker City Council to approve an ordinance limiting where, and when, people can camp on public property within the city limits.

Duby said the city’s homeless population seems to have increased over the past few years, based on his own observations and from what he’s heard from other police officers and from the public.

This summer the police department received multiple complaints from residents about people camping beneath the bridges along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, Duby said.

Nichols said he wants to talk with New Directions and Community Connection, and get Baker City officials involved in the discussion.

The commissioners will also be looking into funding opportunities for the project.

“We know there are state funds out there, so what we need to know is what we have as a match, because that’s the first thing they are going to ask,” Bennett said.