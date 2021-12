It’s been a heck of a week for Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann. Last Tuesday, Holtmann coached the Buckeyes to their tenth all-time win against the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll with a win against Duke. Three days later, he had to let his assistant coaches handle media duties and practice as he dealt with a non-Covid illness. Once a full PCR test came back negative, Holtmann and the Buckeyes traveled to Penn State on Saturday for a Sunday night Big Ten opener against a Penn State team that has twice handed him lopsided losses inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

