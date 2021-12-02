Brady And Harbaugh Discuss Win Over Ohio State, What It Means To Michigan

Put simply, Tom Brady knows football.

When it comes to Harbaugh, his current approval rating may very well be as high as it's ever been - even higher than when he arrived back in 2015. Following a convincing 42-27 win over the Buckeyes last Saturday, the maize and blue faithful are riding the wave all the way to Indy for a shot at the Big Ten title and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

It's a reality that nobody saw coming heading into the 2021 season. Even the most optimistic fans and analysts had the Wolverines anywhere between 7-10 wins, with the vast majority believing that Harbaugh would move to 0-6 all-time against the Buckeyes. Instead, the Wolverines have rallied from a brutal 2020 season that saw them finish with a lousy 2-4 record on the season, including home losses to both Michigan State and Penn State.

Brady and Harbaugh spend time discussing the 2021 season (so far), the win over Ohio State and what led to such a stunning turnaround. It's a must-listen for Michigan Football fans!