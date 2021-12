ROCHESTER, Minn. - While we may not have seen much snow or ice this season in Minnesota, that doesn't mean it won't come when we least expect it - and MnDOT is ready. "We know winter in Minnesota...it can come in big dumps of snow, it can be sustained," said MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty. "We're just trying to make sure our equipment is ready, that our materials are ready, and we feel like that's where we're at right now."

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO