Basketball

ACAC Basketball Tournament draw released

By JOURNAL GAZETTE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 4 days ago

The ACAC athletic directors drew and released the brackets for the annual ACAC Basketball Tournament, which will be the 99th edition of the boys tournament and 48th for the girls. The first round for the boys and girls will be held on Jan. 11, the semifinals on Jan. 14 and finals...

journalgazette.net

Boys Basketball
