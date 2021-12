Corinne Foxx admitted she once considered changing her last name to separate herself from dad Jamie Foxx's fame. The 27-year-old told TOGETHXR for the brand's "More Than a Name" series that she once felt the need to alter her name so as not to solely be known because of her Oscar-winning father. Jamie, 53, shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline. Corinne now executive produces the Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, in which Jamie also stars.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO