Lynne and Jim Wegman moved to Lake Mills from Milwaukee in October of 2018. They purchased their home at N6232 Korth Highland Rd. and have been updating it to fit their personal style. The home was built in the late 80’s on land that was once part of Korth farm. The previous owner added a wing on each side in 2004/05 making the home 6000 square feet. You will notice throughout the home a Medieval/French theme. Lynne found her own possessions fit in quite well with this theme. Try to count the number of fleur de lis throughout the home! Carpet was replaced with hardwood and tile, a gas fireplace was added as well as cement drive. Cabinetry in the kitchen was repainted (using Lynne’s personal concoction!) And some window treatments removed to give a better view of the lake.

8 DAYS AGO