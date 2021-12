So, it turns out that thermometers are, like, really effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that it is the most effective way to determine if someone has a fever. However, sometimes life happens, and that little device disappears from its usual perch in your junk drawer (ahem, just me?). Even though a thermometer is the best way to measure body temperature, you aren't SOL if you don't have one nearby. There are a few ways to assess whether or not you have a fever without a thermometer. So we asked experts to break down body temperature basics, discuss whether the 'hand-on-forehead' trick works, and share the best way to check for a fever without a thermometer.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO