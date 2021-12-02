ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Nathan Haas makes the switch to gravel racing for 2022

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nathan Haas has announced that he is making the switch from road racing to the world of...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hamilton wins Saudi thriller, goes level with Verstappen for title decider

Lewis Hamilton kept his hopes of an eighth world championship title alive with a thrilling victory in a dramatic and at times chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. The result left the seven-time champion level on 369.5 points with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend. Hamilton was behind Verstappen for much of the 50-lap race which was stopped twice because of crashes and interrupted numerous times by the safety car and virtual safety car. But Hamilton, nursing a damaged front wing caused by a collision with Verstappen, came through late, to claim his eighth win of the season and the 103rd of his career.
MOTORSPORTS
Cyclingnews

The new Chapter2 AO: A bike for all things gravel

It wasn’t that long ago that gravel bikes were mismatched road and mountain bike frames with odd wheel combinations, questionable brakes, and ultra-wide tires. At-home mechanics tried their best to toe the line between on-road and off-road, with technology borrowed from road, mountain, and cyclocross bikes. Combining disc brakes, wide tyres, and drop bars, the gravel bike was born.
BICYCLES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Haas
Motorsport.com

Caldwell to make F2 debut for Campos Racing in final two rounds

The 19-year-old F3 driver will join the team at Jeddah and Yas Marina alongside Ralph Boschung. Caldwell did not take part in the recent F3 post-season test in Valencia and says he is targeting a seat on the F2 grid in 2022. In 2021, he took one F3 win and...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Racing#Australian#Gravelog#European
Cyclingnews

Introducing: Cole Kessler

In recent years, the California-based LUX Cycling junior development team has grown to become arguably the main pathway to the pros for junior riders in the USA. Notable names to pass through on their way to the WorldTour in recent seasons have included Trek-Segafredo's Quinn Simmons, UAE Team Emirates' Brandon McNulty, and Team DSM's Kevin Vermaerke.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

2022 Tour de Pologne route unveiled

Organisers of the Tour de Pologne have unveiled the route for the 2022 race, which will run for seven stages from July 30 to August 5. The race will kick off in Kielce for the first time, beginning with a 220.9-kilometre likely sprint stage to Lublin. A final 300 metres at a four per cent gradient will prove a challenge for the sprinters, however.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Olympic Champion Anna Kiesenhofer announces new sponsor for 2022

Olympic road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer has announced that Swiss Krono Group will support her until 2024 as she continues to pursue her cycling aims without a trade team. Kiesenhofer, who hasn’t ridden for a professional team since 2017, looks set to continue as an independent amateur rider with the arrival of this new partnership.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Van Aert: Next year I really want to go for the Tour de France green jersey

Wout van Aert has said that he wants to go for the green jersey in next year's Tour de France. Speaking in an interview with ex-pro Dirk De Wolf for Het Laatste Nieuws ahead of their Kristallen Fiets awards, the Belgian said that he's hoping to aim for the points classification next July, despite his team Jumbo-Visma's main goal being to win the overall with Primož Roglič.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

What's next for Chloé Dygert and Canyon-SRAM?

When Canyon-SRAM Racing announced signing Chloé Dygert on a four-year contract that would see their mutual partnership from 2021 through to the end of 2024, it created a stir; after all, it was one of the biggest and most surprising transfers in cycling. However, the honeymoon period didn't even make...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Antwerp World Cup Cyclo-cross round cancelled

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Antwerp, which was scheduled as the next round of the series on December 5, has reportedly been cancelled with organisers pulling the pin as a result of the impact of extra crowd measures that have been put in place amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in Belgium.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Gorka Izagirre victorious in Spanish cyclo-cross race

Gorka Izagirre won the UCI C2-ranked cyclo-cross event, the Abadiño Udala Saria, in Spain on Sunday, but it was no fast, dry roadie course. The Basque rider endured heavy rains and a course churned into thick mud to claim the victory by 42 seconds on his nearest competitor, 20-year-old Gonzalo Inguanzo. Mario Junquera (Unicaja Banco-Gijon) was third, while Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider Jonathan Lastra was fourth.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Superprestige Boom still a go with Pidcock, Van Aert on the line

The organisers of the Superprestige in Boom have confirmed the race will go ahead amid the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Belgium. After some confusion over his starting contract, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) will be on the line along with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) - both making their season debuts. With...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Buchmann considers return to Giro d'Italia in 2022

Emanuel Buchmann’s ambitions of finishing on the podium at a Grand Tour remain intact for next season despite a disappointing 2021 campaign that was marred by ill fortune, including the crash that forced him to abandon his Giro d’Italia debut. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider has yet to confirm his programme for...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy