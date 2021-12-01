ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021

By Celebretainment
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021. The 27-year-old...

seattlepi.com

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

"Drivers License" Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Song of 2021, and, Uh, Everybody Doing OK?

This time last year, many hadn't yet heard of Olivia Rodrigo. That was before she released Sour, landed on every best-dressed list, spoke at the White House, and made full-fledged adults tap back into feelings of teenage heartbreak. And it all began with "Drivers License," an earworm about gaining a license but losing a destination. Released on Jan. 8, the single blindsided the mainstream not long after reaching viral status on TikTok. There was even a Saturday Night Live sketch. It makes sense then that "Drivers License" figures prominently in Spotify's annual year-in-review.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK crowned Spotify's No.1 most-streamed girl group worldwide this year

BLACKPINK is Spotify's most-streamed girl group worldwide this year!. On December 1 KST, Spotify announced through this year's 'Spotify Wrapped' the No.1 most-streamed female group globally this year, and it was BLACKPINK! The group keeps racking up great achievements even without any music releases in 2021. BLACKPINK has been crowned...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kiyo, 1096 Gang, Je, Matthaios, Skusta Clee & ALLMO$T Are Among The Most-Streamed Pinoy Hip Hop Artists On Spotify In 2021

It’s the time of the year! Spotify just released its annual Spotify Wrapped feature, and the results have been interesting. After scouring through data from “more than 381 million people” in 2021, the final verdict is in: a mix of new and old names on this year’s top-streamed music, including Puerto Rican Reggaeton star Bad Bunny nabbing the “Most Streamed Artist in the World” for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber on the top 5.
HIP HOP
Variety

Adele Stays on Top of Album, Singles Charts … Which Are Otherwise Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Adele kept her hold on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Billboard 200 album chart this week, even as holiday records began their annual December takeover of both rankings in earnest. Her fourth album, “30,” spends a second week in the No. 1 slot, with 288,000 album equivalent units. It’s the biggest second week for any album since Drake’s “Scorpion” picked up 335,000 units in its week 2 in mid-2018. Adele had some help from the calendar, and from some big-box retailers, on that front, as her second weekend in stores happened to coincide with the Black Friday holiday,...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Bad Bunny Recreates ‘Macarena’ And It’s A Must Watch!

The fashion of the ’90s isn’t the only thing that’s back. Thanks to Vogue and Bad Bunny, “Macarena,” the most popular party track of the late ’90s and early aughts is getting a modern twist. In Vogue’s latest spring 2022 collections video, the song makes a comeback, alongside the “Yo Perreo Sola” rapper and a crew of today’s top models, including, Imaan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Miley Had The Most Rock-And-Roll Reaction To The Grammys Snubbing Her

ICYMI, the Recording Academy officially released its complete list of 2022 Grammy nominations on Nov. 23, and some names were missing from the list. Among the artists who weren’t recognized for their recent album releases was Miley Cyrus, and the singer didn’t hold back when it came to detailing how she felt about the choice. Shortly after the Academy released the list, Miley Cyrus tweeted about the Grammys snubbing Plastic Hearts, and her response was everything you’d hope for.
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Swift Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, She Sent The ‘American Pie’ Singer A Sweet Gesture

Musical icon Taylor Swift has been breaking records left and right with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version). The album marks Swift’s second re-release and includes 30 songs in total, nine of which are brand-new tracks “from the vault.” One of those songs is the 10-minute version of Swift’s heartbreaking song “All Too Well,” which recently broke a 50-year record first set by Don McLean’s “American Pie.” And after hitting the milestone, she sent the singer a sweet gesture.
MUSIC
The Independent

Drake withdraws his 2022 Grammy nominations

Drake has asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.The 35-year-old rapper was nominated for two awards. His new album Certified Lover Boy was nominated for the Best Rap Album category and his song “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Young Thug and Future was nominated for Best Rap Performance.Drake and his management made this decision, according to Variety. But the actual reason behind the move is still unclear. The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.In 2020, the “Toosie Slide” singer spoke out against the Grammys after fellow Canadian singer The Weeknd walked away with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Forbes 2021: Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are the most powerful women in music

Singers Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift are among Forbes’ top 100 list of the world’s most powerful women in 2021.On Tuesday (7 December), Forbes released its annual list and a total of 15 women from media and entertainment were honoured. Rihanna, who was recently named National Hero of the newly founded republic of Barbados, came in at No 68 on the list. Forbes also revealed the “Diamonds” singer is now a billionaire, courtesy the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. Co-owned by French luxury retailer LVMH, the beauty brand raked in over $550m (approximately £415m) in revenue in...
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift and St. Vincent Are Dropped as Grammy Nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Interpolation

Taylor Swift will not be going to the podium, after all, if Olivia Rodigo’s “Sour” beats Swift’s own “Evermore” for album of the year at the Grammys. Not that she probably would have, but she could have, up until now. Swift was originally listed as a nominee for Rodrigo’s album due to an interpolation on the latter artist’s album, but the Recording Academy has now updated its list of nominees and excluded several names that previously were listed. Also no longer nominated for being part of Rodrigo’s “Sour” songwriting team in the nominations list are St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross brings fans to tears with show update

Tracee Ellis Ross left her social media followers pleading with her when she gave an update on her show, Black-ish, which they simply aren't ready for. The much-loved actress took to Instagram with a message about the long-running TV series and her social media followers couldn't take it. Black-ish is...
TV & VIDEOS
thechronicle-news.com

‘Ghosts’ Star Danielle Pinnock on Alberta’s Big Fan & Exploring Her Death

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts, Season 1, Episode 9, “Alberta’s Fan.”]. Ghosts is diving deeper into the past of Harlem Renaissance singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) in the latest episode, “Alberta’s Fan,” but along with introducing the spirit to her biggest fan (that’s still alive), the installment makes way for new revelations about her mysterious death.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES

