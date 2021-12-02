ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertuzzi in NHL COVID-19 protocol for Red Wings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings forward missed a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken. Bertuzzi, who is not vaccinated for COVID-19, will be in protocol for 10 days, Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "I understand he's feeling fine," Blashill said. Bertuzzi...

www.nhl.com

