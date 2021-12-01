Behlen Manufacturing names new president

Victoria Grossman as president, the firm announced. Sheryl Moore, who has been the CEO and president of Wink since founding the market intelligence company 16 years ago, will continue in her role as chairwoman and CEO, focusing on strategy and business development. Grossman’s insurance career began as the first employee hired at Wink, gaining an intimate knowledge of products, sales, distribution, and markets. Grossman, who has forked for Wink for 14 years, was the company's first marketing and database administrator. “I’m excited to lead the team of incredibly knowledgeable insurance experts at Wink, in this new role,” Grossman said in a press release. “I believe that the lasting relationships we have built give us a unique advantage in the life insurance and annuities market." Grossman graduated with honors with a degree in Business Administration from AIB College of Business. She was named to the 2018 BISA [Bank Insurance & Securities Association] Rising Star Program, and LifeHealthPro’s 30 Under 30 list of outstanding individuals in the life or health insurance or retirement planning industry in 2015. Wink’s Sales & Market Report provides sales and market share data for an array of life and annuity products across the industry.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO