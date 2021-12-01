ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behlen Manufacturing names new president

By Matt Olberding
Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehlen Mfg. Co. announced it has named Tom Boal as its new president. Boal has been president of subsidiary company Behlen Building Systems since...

