Feeding the needy

The Men’s Club of the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road, is hosting a virtual program on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The program is Jewish Singers of the 20th Century. Charlie D will provide behind-the-scenes information on all the top performers from Al Jolson to Barry Manilow. The cost for the program is $18 and is open to all. When sending your payment to the synagogue office, provide your email address. The link for the program will be sent out a few days prior to the event. For details, call the CSS office at 215-677-1600 and ask for Paul or Barry. ••

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO