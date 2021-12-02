ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Feeding the needy

By Northeast Times
NorthEast Times
NorthEast Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Northeast Philadelphia natives Erica Pfaff, Eryn Glassey...

northeasttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NorthEast Times

Barbera donates 10K to Fox Chase Cancer Center

Car dealer Gary Barbera last week presented a check for $10,000 to Fox Chase Cancer Center. The money is earmarked for breast cancer research. Gary Barbera’s on the Boulevard, a family owned and operated Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram car dealership at 7810 Roosevelt Blvd., provides support for Fox Chase through its “Help Kick Cancer to the Curb” campaign in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month., which is held in October.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Holy Family fundraiser Tuesday for CHOP

Holy Family University’s Pre-Healthcare Association will hold a fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 2-10 p.m., at On the Border, at 901 Neshaminy Mall. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of proceeds from participants to the group’s Tiger-Thon, which in April will raise money for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. To...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Funeral arrangements set for Rich Costello

Funeral arrangements are planned for Rich Costello, a former Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president who died on Thursday at 70. A viewing will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6-9 p.m. at John F. Givnish, 10975 Academy Road. The viewing will continue on Friday at 9 a.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Brightening Chanukah celebration

Inna Gulko (right), director of support services for KleinLife, joins with Laura Goodman (left), benefits specialist for American Heritage Credit Union, and Melissa Castile (center), recruiting coordinator for the credit union, in assembling Chanukah gifts donated by American Heritage. The gifts were earmarked for five large area families to help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NorthEast Times

Pick Roxy or Pym as your new pet

Roxy is a little pittie pup. This 9-month-old cutie will have you on the go all day long with her boundless energy and zest for life. Roxy loves walks, runs, tennis balls, rope toys, snacks, treats, cats and most of all people (kids included). Playful, high energy and social, Roxy’s previous owners noted that she is already crate trained and housetrained, plus she knows several commands. In a previous home, Roxy lived harmoniously with children and cats. Come meet little Roxy today at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control, 111 W. Hunting Park Ave., or email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Around Town

The Northeast Catholic Alumni Association Christmas sale will take place on Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the alumni office at 2700 Rhawn St. Items include hats, shirts, mugs, beer glasses and shorts. ••. Tacony Civic meeting. Tacony Civic Association will meet on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Giving thanks at Presentation BVM

Students at Presentation BVM Elementary School recently came together to celebrate and give thanks for all God has given them this year. The kindergarten and honors math students led a telling of the Pilgrims and Native Americans and how they thanked God for everything He gave them to survive in the world. Students from each grade then placed leaves and pictures onto a tree of gratitude showing what the school community is thankful for each day. ••
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Caritas#Amerihealth#Charity#Northeast Philadelphia
NorthEast Times

St. Leo alums donate to St. Hubert, Judge

Alumni, former parishioners and friends of St. Leo the Great recently made donations of $2,100 apiece to St. Hubert and Father Judge high schools. The money came from an all-class reunion that took place in October at Cannstatter’s. The reunion was put together following an arson fire in May that...
CHARITIES
NorthEast Times

Scholars

Kyle Zayas performed in concerts with Albright College’s instrument ensembles this fall. A graduate of Swenson Arts & Technology High School, Zayas participated in the Commercial Music Ensemble while majoring in music industry studies and theater. ••. Lebanon Valley College student Nathan Kennish played football for the Flying Dutchmen. Kennish,...
EDUCATION
NorthEast Times

Senior Citizen News

The Men’s Club of the Congregations of Shaare Shamayim, 9768 Verree Road, is hosting a virtual program on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. The program is Jewish Singers of the 20th Century. Charlie D will provide behind-the-scenes information on all the top performers from Al Jolson to Barry Manilow. The cost for the program is $18 and is open to all. When sending your payment to the synagogue office, provide your email address. The link for the program will be sent out a few days prior to the event. For details, call the CSS office at 215-677-1600 and ask for Paul or Barry. ••
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Thanksgiving meals for the needy

Caring for Friends, thanks to donations from Acme and Shady Brook Farms, will distribute more than 800 turkeys to homebound seniors, veterans, the disabled and the needy. Last week, Acme’s Dana Ward presented Caring for Friends CEO Vince Schiavone with a check for $30,550 for 850 turkeys and the fixings.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NorthEast Times

Turkey dinners for the needy

The Philadelphia Police Department Michael the Archangel Ministry, along with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Nutritional Development Services, on Tuesday provided Thanksgiving meals to 50 families served by Catholic Social Services of the Northeast Family Service Center, 7340 Jackson St. The sixth annual meal distribution was organized by the Rev. Steven...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Wolf in Mayfair to promote agenda

Gov. ​Tom Wolf was at the Mayfair Community Center last week, calling for legislative action on several proposals. Wolf was joined by state Sens. Tina Tartaglione, John Sabatina Jr., Nikil Saval and Art Haywood and Reps. Mike Driscoll, Joe Hohenstein and Mary Isaacson. The governor wants to update the amount...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Happy 103rd birthday, Gussie

Gussie Leven, who lives at Oakwood Residence, a personal care community at 2109 Red Lion Road, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday. Family, friends and Oakwood staff attended her party. Gussie’s parents and older sister came through Ellis Island from Russia before settling in South Philadelphia. Gussie worked as an administrative...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Solis-Cohen unveils new school building

Mayor Jim Kenney and School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite last week attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School, 7001 Horrocks St. Principal Michelina Serianni cut the ribbon for the 140,000 square-foot building that serves 1,400 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Crime, housing issues discussed at meeting

Take Back Your Neighborhood discussed various challenges at its meeting on Monday. Issues brought up included holdups and retail thefts at the Walgreens at 7201 Castor Ave. and an unlicensed day care on the 1100 block of Friendship St. Some people blamed the Defund the Police movement and District Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

New campus president at Orleans Tech

JEVS Human Services has welcomed Rodney Brutton as campus president of its career training school, Orleans Technical College, at 2770 Red Lion Road. Orleans Tech is a post-secondary, nonprofit career school that provides job skills in various building and construction trades and is committed to helping individuals achieve their employment goals in this in-demand field.
NEWARK, NJ
NorthEast Times

Nurse needs a life-saving donation

For many nurses, working through COVID has been one of their most challenging hurdles. For one Philadelphia nurse, COVID is no longer her biggest challenge. Now, she needs a kidney. Elaine Wible, a Nazareth Academy High School graduate and current Northeast resident, is on the market for an organ donation....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy