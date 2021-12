NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many city parents were breathing a big sigh of relief Tuesday as thousands of kids started getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As CBS2’s John Dias reported, vaccine sites are popping up at schools across the city to administer them. It was a plan already in place before the new variant, Omicron, began to spread. Visit schools.nyc.gov/covid19 to see when and where the shots will be offered. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO