I got exactly one million frantic texts about Omicron, the new COVID variant, over the weekend. Omicron was identified last week by scientists in South Africa and it quickly became the new focus of our pandemic anxieties, thus spawning a new fear to be shared over our holiday Tofurkeys. Countries scrambled to put travel restrictions in place and today W.H.O. warned that Omicron could pose very high risks around the globe. Here’s what we know so far about Omicron, the latest coronavirus variant.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO