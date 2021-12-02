ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Christmas shopping puts stress on some shoppers

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAdhV_0dBhKvTL00

It is safe to say we tend to overspend or blow a budget when shopping for our loved ones, but this may not be the year for that.

According to a report from Credit Karma, one third of those surveyed said they did not feel financially prepared to face the holidays and 23 percent said they will go into debt just buying gifts.

This can create a lot of stress at a time that is meant to bring joy.

Sticking to a budget has never been easy, but this year’s supply chain issues along with inflation means it is more important to keep in mind how much you can spend without risking financial stability.

“Debt probably is more of a concern this year, considering how the job market is working right now,” said Clayton Alexander, Communications Specialist at Better Business Bureau Central California and Inland Empire.

Clayton Alexander with the Better Business Bureau said lists are your friends this year.

“Figure out what sort of prices each product will be and what is kind of deal and what sort of prices you are looking for that you think that might be a scam.”

He said to also have a list of backup gifts for each item as some may be more expensive than originally thought due to unique inflation issues this year.

You should also research the gifts beforehand to know exactly what store you are going to, and check online for availability as well as price matching policies.

While there are price alert systems out there where you can track an item and it notifies you when it reaches a certain price. He advises to be extra careful when using those.

“While it seems like a great way just to find the best sort of deal on the product you are looking for, unfortunately, the system itself does not filter out scams as much as you like. So unfortunately, a lot of scams get advertised through that sort of system.”

At the Outlets at Tejon, despite the Black Friday sales being over, they have seen heavy foot traffic continue and expect that this month as we get closer to the holidays.

“I think a lot more people are willing to spend some more times looking for those deals, going to places where they know they are going to find some good discounts. And I know because we are an outlet center and many across America do have coupon books, so I always encourage people to come into guest services and get your coupon book and that has some additional discounts to save some money,” said Becca Bland, Marketing Director at the Outlets at Tejon.

For those who are tired of being financially stressed during this time of the year, the Valley Strong Credit Unit has club savings accounts that can be set up as a Christmas club account.

There are no monthly fees on these accounts which can be opened with just five dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
KWCH.com

Online shopping scams target shoppers and businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Better Business Bureau says online shopping scams continue to increase in number across the globe and they’re affecting businesses as well as shoppers. The BBB released a study on Friday projecting more than eight million dollars will be lost to online shopping scams in 2021....
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Black Friday Sales#Christmas Club#Credit Karma#Communications Specialist#Inland Empire#The Outlets At Tejon
WJBF

Aiken shoppers could get paid to shop

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Shoppers in Aiken have the chance to win $1,000 just by spending as little as $25. It’s all part of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s Buy Aiken Red Ticket Campaign. Shoppers will get a red ticket for every $25 they spend at participating Aiken businesses. They go into a drawing to win […]
AIKEN, SC
blackchronicle.com

Some plan to shop online

Some Rutherford County residents believe Black Friday is about as relevant as a 1986 edition of the Yellow Pages. Cyndee Ray tried Black Friday shopping a few times then said no more. “Online is the way to go,” said Ray, a Murfreesboro resident. “Plus this year, everyone has been having...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
Buffalo News

Snarled supply chain scares some consumers into early Christmas shopping

Kelly Mann of Gasport is not about to let bare shelves ruin her 13-year-old daughter's Christmas. In September, when she saw reports that a backlog of cargo ships threatened to choke the supply chain, she got to work. "When they first started talking about supply chain issues, I started looking...
AMHERST, NY
wyodaily.com

Local shops ready to welcome holiday shoppers

WORLAND – Several local businesses are ready to kick start the holiday shopping season this weekend. With this past year being exceptionally difficult for most local businesses, they've found a way to turn it around and stay open thanks to support from the community. Larsen's Bicycle Shop owner Lisa Weamer...
WORLAND, WY
Sandusky Register

Menards puts the 'merry' in Christmas

PERKINS TWP. — A national retailer with an area location opted to organize its annual holiday drive while keeping in mind a local nonprofit many underprivileged community members depend upon. Up until Dec. 6, people can drop off new toys for children of any age at Menards off Milan Road...
SANDUSKY, OH
The Georgia Sun

Shoppers return to in-person holiday shopping this year

Retailers throughout Georgia can expect to see a 15% increase in foot traffic this year, according to the National Retail Federation, as shoppers return to stores for holiday shopping this year after pandemic concerns kept many away last year. Nearly 2 million more people than last year are expected to...
SHOPPING
kwhi.com

SHOPPERS ENCOURAGED TO SHOP LOCAL DURING HOLIDAY SEASON

Black Friday is here, and as shoppers begin checking items off their list for their loved ones, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce wants to remind them of the importance of shopping local. While many shoppers have their eyes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there is also Small Business...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Putting These Praline Pecans To Good Use

For Costco fans, the holiday season means finding extra festive and limited-time items. You can look for a peppermint loaf at the Costco bakery, and don't forget to keep an eye out for these underrated holiday desserts. Recently, Instagram user @costcobuys also shared a photo of the store's Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans, which are great for snacking in addition to being a versatile ingredient.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Washington Post

Holiday Shoppers Might Give GameStop a Blue Christmas

Even the most promising meme stocks can hit an air pocket. That may soon be the case for GameStop Corp. Lately, there are signs the video-game retailer, which operates thousands of stores mainly in North America and Europe, will spook Wall Street with weaker-than-expected holiday sales.If that happens, it would be prudent not to overreact. That’s because the primary cause of any disappointment would be delays in game releases, rather than a sustained slowdown in demand. And a soft holiday period should lead to better results next year.
SHOPPING
wfxb.com

Some People Actually Feel Stressed Out from Christmas Music…Here’s Why

It’s the most wonderful time of the year unless you’re not a fan of Christmas music. A psychologist in Pennsylvania broke down the reasons why holiday music can be stress-inducing. The main one being if the songs serve as a reminder of a bad memory or experience, especially from childhood. It can also be mentally draining, especially when it’s played non-stop. Not to mention, if it reminds you of everything else that’s stressful about the holidays like buying presents, decorating, and cooking for groups of people. The psychologist suggests uncovering the root of the stress. plus, if you find it difficult to listen to avoid the stations that play it in your home and vehicle.
MUSIC
sonomacountygazette.com

Oh by gosh, by Golly! Stress free shopping in Graton!

Holiday greetings, Graton! It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. I hope that you have peace and joy this holiday season. For your holiday shopping stay local and please consider getting your gifts from these Graton businesses. Give the gift of expression at Graton Gallery open Friday, Saturday, and...
GRATON, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy