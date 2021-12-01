Honey Pot Ants

Pokeweed, or Phytolacca americana, also known as pokeberry, poke, inkberry, pigeonberry and other names as well, is native to the eastern United States, although several subtropical species have been introduced. It is a herbaceous perennial with alternate leaves, meaning they are not directly opposite one another on the branch. The main stem can reach up to 10 feet tall but is typically around five feet tall. The bisexual greenish-white flowers droop downward in clusters; they too are opposite in placement. The flowers produce dark purple, nearly black berries that have a similarly colored juice, and the main stem becomes purple as the plant matures.
