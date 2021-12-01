Honey Pot Ants

One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...

ANIMALS ・ 20 DAYS AGO