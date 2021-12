(Bloomberg) -- Newly minted Salesforce.com Inc. co-Chief Executive Officer Bret Taylor has one singular challenge ahead of him: growth. Investors are clamoring for the top provider of cloud-based customer relations management software to prove it can expand beyond its core business. Any misstep is bound to be noticed. After reporting revenue growth of 27% to $6.86 billion in the fiscal third quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimates, Salesforce stock dipped on forecasts for the current quarter that fell short of expectations. The shares were down 5.4% Wednesday morning in New York.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO