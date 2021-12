Jason Aldean has released the first song from his Macon album, and it’s called “Whiskey Me Away” and is co-written by Morgan Wallen. The chorus of the song sings, “Throwing quarters down that jukebox / Play some old-school Alabama / You got the lonely I brought in here / Almost gone without a trace / I know I’ve had a few, yeah, but I’m buzzing on you / You’re a hangover I’d love to wake up to / So come on, baby, whiskey me away / Come on, baby, whiskey me away.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO