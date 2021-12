Just a couple more days, NCIS fans — we can do this. The show will make its return from a break on Monday, November 29. Both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been bringing the action for CBS on Monday nights this fall. NCIS made the switch to the Monday time slot before the season started. And, of course, NCIS: Hawai’i made its highly anticipated debut back in September. The ratings for both shows have been great so far. The only downfall has been the fact that both headed into a break before the midseason hiatus in December.

