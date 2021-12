EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Rae Mayo is reteaming with her former Chicago Fire co-star Yuriy Sardarov on Daddy, a dark comedy written and directed by Neal Kelley and Jono Sherman, which will enter production in Topanga Canyon next week. The film is set in a dystopian society where the state has the power to determine who can and cannot father children, watching as four men attend a government sanctioned retreat in the remote mountains of California. When they show up at the site, only to find no guide or instructions waiting for them, they are left to their own devices and must prove to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO