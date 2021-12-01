Announcing new advertiser Bodyworks Massage

As I get older, I seem to be more sentimental and nostalgic–especially in the kitchen around the holidays. I grew up in the Midwest and every year my mother and I would start baking cookies right after Thanksgiving. We would make at least 12 different types of cookies or bars and by Christmas we had boxes of cookies stored in our freezer and ready for gifting. We made of plates of assorted cookies for my teachers, doctors, neighbors and friends. It meant lots of work but I loved every minute of it. I loved baking with my mother–especially because it meant spending time with her doing something fun and tasty. We enjoyed trying new recipes and had at least six recipes that we did every single year. Some of the recipes came from her little recipe box (that I cherish as a keepsake in my own kitchen now). She had 3 x 5 cards with handwritten and carefully typed recipes from friends and family.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO