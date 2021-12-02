Auto workers appear to favor direct election of leadership

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21 MR 905 In the Matter of the Petition of Marina Bolotina For: Change of Name Notice of Publication Public notice is hereby given that on January 25, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C-404, being one of the return days in the Circuit Court of Lake County, I will present and ask that my Petition in said Court, praying for the change of my name from Marina Bolotina to that of Marina Richie, be approved, pursuant to the Statute in such case made and provided. Dated November 9, 2021, at Waukegan, Illinois, /s/ Marina Bolotina Petitioner Erin Cartwright Weinstein Clerk of the Circuit Court Published in Daily Herald Dec 6, 13, 20, 2021 (4574553) , posted 12/06/2021.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO