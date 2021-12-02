ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto workers appear to favor direct election of leadership

By TOM KRISHER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- Members of the United Auto Workers union appear to be in favor of picking their leaders in direct elections. With 72% of the ballots counted, nearly 63% favor direct elections, while about 37% want to keep the current system of delegates selecting the union's leadership. A federal...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

