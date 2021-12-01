ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before January 18, 2022

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Ginkgo" or the "Company") (DNA) (SRNG) securities from May 11, 2021 through October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Ginkgo operates a horizontal platform for cell programming, designed to enable biological production of products as diverse as novel therapeutics, key food ingredients, and chemicals currently derived from petroleum. Ginkgo went public via a deSPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

On October 6, 2021, before the market closed, short seller Scorpion Capital released a report alleging that Ginkgo is a "colossal scam." The 175-page report alleges that Ginkgo's business model is a "shell game," and that the Company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report charges that the Company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years." On this news, Ginkgo's stock price declined by $1.39 per share, or approximately 11.6%, from $11.98 per share to close at $10.59 per share on October 6, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's failure to derive real revenue from third-party customers left it almost completely dependent on related parties; (2) as a result, most, if not all, of the Company's revenue came from related parties the Company created, funded, or controlled through its ownership and board seats; (3) the Company was misclassifying and underreporting related party revenue in order to conceal the Company's near total-dependence on related parties; (4) many of the Company's new R&D partners are undisclosed related parties and/or facades; (5) as a result, the Company's valuation was significantly less than Defendants disclosed to investors; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ginkgo securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006218/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CannLabs, Inc's 2021 Annual General Meeting Announcement

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicly Traded company CannLabs, Inc. (OTC Pink: CANL) announced today that it conducted its Annual General Shareholders Meeting on the 19 th of November 2021 at its Houston Texas Headquarters. During the Annual Meeting the company announced that it is currently taking actions to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Investor Group Led By Rubicon Founders Closes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In U.S. Medical Management "USMM"

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of investors led by Rubicon Founders has acquired a majority stake in U.S. Medical Management (USMM), a recognized leader in providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare within proven care models that support complex and fragile individuals in the home setting. Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) will retain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightspeed investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Llp#The U S District Court#The Company#Srng#Despac#Scorpion Capital#Shell#Company
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Lucid Group, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or "the Company") (LCID) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money On Your Investment? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against the following Companies for violations of federal securities laws. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) - Get Summit Therapeutics Inc ReportLifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Rollins, Inc. (ROL) - Get Rollins, Inc. Report. There is no...
STOCKS
TheStreet

NVAX Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of January 11, 2022 Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report. The action charges Novavax with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Novavax's materially misleading statements, Novavax investors have suffered significant losses.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Citrix Systems, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important January 18 Deadline In Securities Class Action - CTXS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 18, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
TheStreet

LOANDEPOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating LoanDepot On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against loanDepot (LDI) - Get loanDepot, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against loanDepot on September 3, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of loanDepot have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 24, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika" or the "Company") (PLTK) securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); or (b) between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF, NASDAQ: TNT) securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Tenet investors have until January 18, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TMC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies TMC The Metals Company Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. ("TMC" or "the Company") (TMC) (TMCWW) (NYSE: SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS) and certain of its officers,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD. (NYSE: VIPS) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Concerning Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd. Report from March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GAOTU TECHEDU INC. (NYSE: GOTU) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Gaotu Techedu, Inc. Stock.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors of the December 20, 2021 Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley for securities law violations regarding trading in Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (GOTU) - Get GSX Techedu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report from March 22, 2021 through March 29, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

META PLATFORMS, INC. F/K/A FACEBOOK, INC. (NASDAQ: FB) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION DEADLINE- Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than December 27, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report from April 29, 2021 through October 21, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report common stock between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Citrix investors have until January 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021. Lightspeed provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators internationally.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $250,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or "the Company") (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
TheStreet

PELOTON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton securities between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Zhangmen Education (ZME) Investors To Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Class Period: June 5, 2021 - Nov. 19, 2021 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 18, 2021 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ZME Contact An Attorney Now: ZME@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895. Zhangmen Education Inc....
EDUCATION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy