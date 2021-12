I have the worst timing. In April of 2020, with the pandemic raging and me desperately in need of something to distract myself, I decided to purchase an Oculus Quest. I’d enjoyed my PlayStation VR for over a year, and the idea of a headset not forcing me to connect to anything with a cable sounded awesome. Buying one at the time wasn’t easy; many people seem to have had the same idea I did, and they were sold out everywhere. After watching online for a few weeks, though, I was able to get an order in at Best Buy, and by the end of the month, I brought my new system home.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO