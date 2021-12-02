ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile Agrees To Sell $3.0 Billion Of Senior Secured Notes

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) - Get T-Mobile US, Inc. Report ("T-Mobile") announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary ("T-Mobile USA"), has agreed to sell $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes"), $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes") and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 (the "New 2052 Notes," and collectively with the 2029 Notes and the 2032 Notes, the "notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The New 2052 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA's 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052, of which $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on August 13, 2021.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on December 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include among other things, financing acquisitions of additional spectrum and refinancing existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis.

The notes were offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A and in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, the related guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile management's current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing of the offering of the notes and statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobile's filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006238/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CloudMD Software & Services Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSX-V: DOC; OTCQX: DOCRF), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners With KAGA FEI America To Support Growing Customer Base

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo has partnered with KAGA FEI America, Inc. (KFAI), a leading global semiconductor distributor, to promote and support Hailo's products in North America. KFAI will enable Hailo to extend its reach to more customers across the region, impacting sectors such as smart retail, smart cities, smart homes, industry 4.0, and beyond.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#T Mobile Us#Mobile#Tmus#T Mobile#T Mobile Usa Inc#T Mobile Usa
TheStreet

Survey: Executives Doubling Down On Technology Investment For 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In perhaps a positive outlook for the economy, business leaders are upping the ante on technology investment. However, they have significant concerns regarding staffing. Those are a pair of key findings from EisnerAmper's executive survey, which gauged the outlook of business leaders throughout the United States.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lithium Americas Completes US$225 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (LAC) - Get Lithium Americas Corp. Report ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of US$225,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the " Notes" and the " Offering").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Input 1 Payments Selected As A Preferred Vendor To Provide Digital Payment Services To SIAA Member Agencies

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. and HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1 Payments, a rapidly expanding digital payment solutions provider, has announced a preferred vendor relationship with SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance). Input 1 joins SIAA's preferred vendor program as a provider of comprehensive digital payment solutions to SIAA member agencies.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market Worth $30.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Wearable Healthcare Devices Market by Product(Trackers, Smartwatch), Type(Diagnostic(BP, Glucose, ECG), Therapeutic(Pain, Insulin)), Grade(Consumer, Clinical), Channel(Pharmacies, E-commerce), Application(Fitness, RPM), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2026 from USD 16.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Geojam's $JAM Token Lifts Off From Lattice Launchpad After $5.9 Million Private Sale

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geojam, the social media app for music, announced the launch of its new $JAM crypto token through Lattice Exchange Launchpad , a decentralized finance exchange platform, powered by Constellation Network's Hypergraph protocol. $JAM is a crypto token designed to revolutionize the way communities of fans and creators interact. The $JAM token presale raised $5.9 million through two private sale rounds.
INTERNET
TheStreet

CALIBRE Systems, Inc. And LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Team Up To Strengthen Secure Access To Government Agencies Through The Login.gov Single Sign-on Solution

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIBRE Systems, Inc. (CALIBRE) and LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics and technology to help organizations predict and manage risk, today announced that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the companies a contract to provide industry leading digital identity verification for Login.gov. The $34M award is the continuation of longstanding relationships with federal, state, and local agencies. The two companies will provide technology and services for online identity proofing and fraud detection as part of the GSA's Technology Transformation Services, which has a mission to design and deliver a digital government with and for the American people.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Kaival Brands, Koupon Announce Partnership To Increase Customer Options

GRANT, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDI ® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS"), which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over, announced that it has partnered with Koupon to create an electronic engagement program involving Koupon's digital promotion platform. The partnership will offer customers who purchase the BIDI ® Stick—a premium electronic cigarette—digital opportunities based on their purchases.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Wondr Gaming Announces Non-Brokered Financing Up To $10,000,000 Led By Max Desmarais And The Chrétien-Desmarais Family

Max Desmarais to Join Wondr Gaming Board of Directors. TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company" or " Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it intends to raise up to $10,000,000 through the issuance of up to 50,000,000 units (the " Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit in a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") financing, led by Max Desmarais and the Chrétien-Desmarais family. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Emigrant Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Beaird Harris Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Partners, LLC ("Emigrant") announced it has made a strategic non-voting minority investment in Dallas-based Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC (" Beaird Harris"), a nationally recognized, fee-only Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA") with nearly $1.3 billion in assets under management. Pat C. Beaird, CPA, PFS, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beaird Harris, will retain full control of the Firm.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Real World Evidence Solutions Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 1.33 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Real World Evidence Solutions industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 1.33 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Dynata Acquires Ameritest, Adding Best-In-Class Creative Testing Capabilities To Advertising Solutions Offerings

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has acquired Ameritest, a leading brand and advertising research consultancy. The acquisition strengthens Dynata's advertising solutions offerings within the Dynata Platform, adding key creative testing capabilities to help clients measure the effectiveness of their messages to create powerful and engaging creative for better communication and higher ROI.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Choice Hotels International Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Choice Hotels International, Inc. Report, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has approved a 6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock from $0.225 per share to $0.2375 per share, effective with the dividend payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022. This increase will result in a projected annual dividend rate of $0.95 per annum.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy