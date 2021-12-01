ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loc Performance Acquires Continental Facility In St. Marys, Ohio

By PR Newswire
PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance ("Loc") completed the acquisition of Continental's St. Marys, Ohio facility on Dec 1, 2021. The St. Marys facility manufactures rubber track products for agricultural, construction, and defense industries. Established in 1940, the 800,000+ square foot facility sits on 108 acres and employs approximately 450 highly skilled employees.

Since 2014, Loc has been providing track systems to its military customers to support the U.S. Army's portfolio of ground combat vehicle systems. With the acquisition of St. Marys, Loc can now offer its military customers continuous and band track solutions. The key acquisition also expands Loc's manufacturing capabilities by bringing rubber application processes in-house. The combined business can now offer vertically integrated track production capabilities to its customers.

"This acquisition fits like a glove with Loc, bringing more of the military track manufacturing capacity under U.S. ownership," said Lou Burr, CEO, Loc Performance. "We look forward to the continued development of next generation track systems for both our military and commercial customers."

In addition to expanding Loc's in-house capabilities and creating a vertically-integrated, one-stop shop to the military, this acquisition also expands Loc's commercial portfolio to include the leading Trackman® brand. Trackman products are installed on off-highway vehicles and highly-engineered undercarriage suspension systems for construction and agricultural vehicles.

About Loc PerformanceLoc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical products, fabricated structures, and assemblies for both military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Following the acquisition of the St. Marys, Ohio facility, Loc has expanded its manufacturing footprint to over 1,750,000 square feet and now has over 950 employees. Loc also has manufacturing facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

