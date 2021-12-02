ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PNBK, ZIXI, COR, And CSPR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) - Get Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) - Get Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Report in connection with PNBK's proposed merger with American Challenger Development Corp. ("American Challenger") pursuant to which PNBK will acquire American Challenger via a reverse subsidiary merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, at the effective time of the merger, American Challenger common stockholders will receive shares of PNBK common stock as consideration and American Challenger preferred stockholders will receive cash. If you own PNBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pnbk

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) - Get Zix Corporation ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) - Get Zix Corporation Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Open Text Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ZIXI shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash for each share of ZIXI common stock that they hold. If you own ZIXI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/zixi

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by American Tower Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, COR shareholders will receive $170.00 per share in cash for each share of COR common stock that they hold. If you own COR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cor

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) - Get Casper Sleep Inc ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) - Get Casper Sleep Inc Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Durational Capital Management LP. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CSPR shareholders will receive $6.90 per share in cash for each share of CSPR common stock that they hold. If you own CSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cspr

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-pnbk-zixi-cor-and-cspr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301435731.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Community Policy