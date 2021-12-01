ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Context Therapeutics Inc. Announces $31.25 Million Private Placement

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) ("Context Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a women's oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements for a private placement with accredited investors of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Context Therapeutics together with warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock ("Warrants"), which will result in gross proceeds to Context Therapeutics of approximately $31.25 million, before deducting placement offering expenses. Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $6.25. The Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $6.25 per share. This private placement is expected to close on December 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The securities offered and sold by Context Therapeutics in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Context Therapeutics has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and shares underlying the Warrants to be issued in the private placement. Any resale of Context Therapeutics' shares under such resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws when issued at the closing of the private placement, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

About Context Therapeutics ® Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX), is a women's oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers. The company's robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancer, as well as two Phase 0 biomarker pharmacodynamic trials in breast cancer. ONA-XR is a novel, first-in-class small molecule under development as a complete antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women's cancers. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.contexttherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the likelihood of the closing of the private placement, (ii) the likelihood of the future exercise of the Warrants issued in connection with the private placement, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, (iv) the potential benefits of the product candidates, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:Gina Cestari6 Degrees971-797-7904gcestari@6degreespr.com

Investor Relations Contact:Laine YonkerEdison Grouplyonker@edisongroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ICS Corporation Announces Major Expansion

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICS Corporation today announced a significant expansion of its operations in Gloucester County, New Jersey, with the signing of a lease for 191,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space in Woolwich Township. ICS plans to hire as many as 500 permanent, full-time employees for printing and direct mail fulfillment positions. In addition, ICS' expansion will create job opportunities in most front office departments, including Accounting, Customer Service, Quality Control, Purchasing, IT and Programming.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investor Group Led By Rubicon Founders Closes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In U.S. Medical Management "USMM"

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of investors led by Rubicon Founders has acquired a majority stake in U.S. Medical Management (USMM), a recognized leader in providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare within proven care models that support complex and fragile individuals in the home setting. Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) will retain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Acme United Enters $11.6 Million Fixed Rate Mortgage Facility

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced that it has entered a new mortgage agreement with HSBC Bank NA covering its properties in Vancouver, Washington and Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The new mortgage is $11.6 Million with a fixed rate of 3.8%. The term is 7 years with a 20-year amortization. Approximately $3.0 million of the new mortgage was used to pay the existing mortgage on the Vancouver property.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Context Therapeutics Inc#Cntx#The Company#Warrants#Sec#Context Therapeutics
TheStreet

AlphaRoot Launches Management Liability Insurance Program Calibrated To The Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (BRP) , an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the AlphaRoot management liability insurance program calibrated to the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries within its specialty indirect subsidiary, Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC dba AlphaRoot* (" AlphaRoot").
ECONOMY
Reuters

Cooley represents drug maker Alvotech on its $2.25 bln SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Alvotech Holdings SA tapped Cooley to advise it on its blank-check merger, which will create a pharmaceutical company worth roughly $2.25 billion. Iceland-based Alvotech and special purpose acquisition company Oaktree Acquisition Corp II, which was represented by Kirkland & Ellis, announced the deal on Tuesday. A 40-plus-person Cooley...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
TheStreet

Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering Of $325 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (the "Company" or "Array") today announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $325 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the "Notes") in a private placement (the "Offering") to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Array also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $48.75 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Assure Announces $435,000 Private Placement With Management And Board Participation

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the " Company" or " Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement, with participation by Assure management, the board of directors and certain employees and consultants, of up to 70,300 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares") at an issue price of US$6.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately US$435,000 (the " Offering"). The issue price was determined in the context of the market and in accordance with Nasdaq listing requirements and following the end of the Company's trading blackout period under its insider trading policy.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Coveo Solutions Inc. Closes $215 Million Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Coveo Solutions Inc. today announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 14,340,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price of C$15.00 per subordinate voting share (the “Offering Price”), for gross proceeds of C$215,100,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tiga Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of Deposit Proceeds From Private Placement Warrants

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), announced today that on November 23, 2021 it issued and sold to Tiga Sponsor LLC 2,760,000 private placement warrants at $1.00 per warrant for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,760,000 (the "Proceeds"), and that such Proceeds were placed on deposit in the Company's Trust Account on November 22, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dynasty Financial Partners & MarketCounsel Announce Strategic Partnership With SmartRIA®

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynasty Financial Partners (Dynasty) and MarketCounsel, together, announced a strategic partnership with SmartRIA at The MarketCounsel Summit today. SmartRIA is a provider of comprehensive technology solutions for automating and streamlining compliance for registered investment advisers (RIAs). "When we were looking for cutting-edge...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ExxonMobil Acquires Materia, Inc., A High-Performance Structural Polymers Company

ExxonMobil Chemical Company has acquired California-based Materia, Inc., a technology company that has pioneered the development of a Nobel prize-winning technology for manufacturing a new class of materials. The innovative materials can be used in a number of applications, including wind turbine blades, electric vehicle parts, sustainable construction, and anticorrosive coatings.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Propeller Bonds Endorsed By Smart Choice® As Preferred Surety Bond Provider

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller, Inc. has signed an agreement with the Smart Choice® network of agents to serve as a preferred surety and fidelity bonding partner to their network of over 8,000 agencies. The partnership focuses on delivering Propeller's proprietary, white-labeled technology to agencies which will automate the entire surety bond process, a process which is historically maligned by paper-intensive and time-consuming activities. In addition to the technology, agents also receive market access to nearly a dozen sureties and a full-time surety staff, making Propeller a bolt-on surety department for the insurance agency.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Interhealth To Expand American HealthTech Partnership In Additional Facilities

American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (CPSI) - Get Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Report and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the post-acute and senior living markets, today announced that Interhealth has expanded its partnership with AHT. Interhealth previously selected the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) licensing agreement for both the AHT EHR solution and the full Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite offered through CPSI subsidiary, TruBridge.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy