Mister Car Wash Launches Annual 12 Days Of Shine Sweepstakes

For those in search of some extra shine this holiday season, Mister Car Wash® has you covered with the announcement of its annual 12 Days of Shine Sweepstakes. The nation's largest car wash brand will be giving away 78 Platinum Exterior Unlimited Wash Club® memberships throughout the sweepstakes, picking winners at random each day during the Instagram promotion.

The Platinum Exterior membership is the most popular package among Mister's 1.6 million Unlimited Wash Club members featuring their signature Hotshine® Carnauba Wax and access to dedicated member lanes. The year-long membership is valued at $350.

"We are excited to celebrate the eighth year of our 12 Days of Shine Sweepstakes," said Jill Adams, VP of Marketing for Mister Car Wash, "This is our favorite annual promotion since it lets us spread some extra shine around the holidays while giving back to our followers and customers."

The promotion begins today, December 1, and will run through Sunday, December 12, on the brand's Instagram channel (@mistercarwashhq). Throughout the sweepstakes, the brand will share 12 posts that chronicle the journey of a polar bear in search of what makes her shine, and those looking to win need to simply:

Like any of the 12 Days of Shine posts on the Mister Car Wash Instagram profile

Comment tagging a friend (the more friends tagged, the more entries earned!)

Make sure they're following @mistercarwashhq

Official rules can be found on the Mister Car Wash Instagram page. Winners will be randomly selected from the qualified entries and will be notified directly through Instagram after the contest is complete.

For more information and full contest terms and conditions visit https://mistercarwash.com/12-days-of-shine-terms-and-conditions/.

About Mister Car Wash® | Inspiring People to Shine®

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) - Get Mister Car Wash, Inc. Report operates over 360 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com

