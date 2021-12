Baby Keem is currently on the road running his first nationwide tour for his polychromatic project the melodic blue. With a mainstream rise so meteoric, it felt like it wasn't enough time to process what fans could expect from a Baby Keem performance. The tour marks his first live performances since the pandemic began, around the same time he started to bubble. Even through his pgLang signing and first Billboard entries, his mystique has yet to fade due to his low-key profile. In fact, it might have grown since the release of his latest album that wowed fans for its ambitious self-production and controlled unpredictability through Keem's artistry. He shines when delivering the unexpected and speaks volumes through each new musical effort that drops. So at this point, the mystique he's created is now the catalyst used to present the melodic blue experience.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO