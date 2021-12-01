ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLRC Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of SLR Investment Corp. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - SLRC

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) - Get SLR Investment Corp. Report and SLR Senior Investment Corp. ("SUNS") is fair to SLRC shareholders. Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing.

Halper Sadeh encourages SLRC shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether SLRC and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for SLRC shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for SLRC shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of SLRC shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006227/en/

IN THIS ARTICLE
