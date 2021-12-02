ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISIGN Media Announces The Resignation Of Its Chief Executive Officer And The Appointment Of A New Director

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that Mr. Josip Kozar has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer effective November 30, 2021.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Joe for his time and dedication to iSIGN over the past two months," stated David Beck, iSIGN's Chairman. "Joe remains a major shareholder of the Company and continues to be heavily involved in looking for and assessing alternatives for increasing shareholder value."

The Board is currently reviewing various options to fill the Chief Executive Officer position.

Additionally, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Rohaly as a Director, effective October 21, 2021.

Brian is currently Senior Director of Marketing at Localcoin. With over 15 years of Marketing and Media experience, Brian has a strong track record of leading successful business execution and developing high performing teams for several major organizations.  He has led the marketing divisions with budget responsibility for major global brands, including the Canadian division of The Home Depot, the Ontario Retail division of Tokyo Smoke Brands, licensed by Katz Group and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth and internationally with Circle K, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Brian is currently Senior Director of Marketing for Localcoin, a leading ATM provider in the Cryptocurrency space where he leads the growth of Localcoin's Retail and Digital presence and visibility in North America. He has led several large-scale initiatives for major retailers, including building and implementing new Digital Media programs, transforming Marketing Technology Infrastructures and developing new Vendor Partnerships which included securing full program funding for increased profitability. Brian is currently a mentor with the Banff Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media, and with Strategy Magazine where he shares his intel with Marketers Globally. Brian has a commerce degree from the University of Windsor where he graduated with honors.

About iSIGN MediaiSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill's Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

© 2021 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

David BeckiSIGN Media Solutions Inc. info@isignmedia.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

