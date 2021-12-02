ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Redfin Reports For-Sale Home Supply Hits All-Time Low

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (RDFN) - Get Redfin Corporation Report — The number of homes for sale hit an all-time low during the week ending November 28, according to a new report from Redfin ( redfin.com ), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. During that period, sustained demand pushed the median home price to another record high, and a third of homes sold in one week or less.

"The number of homes for sale typically declines another 15% in December," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "That means that by the end of the year, there will likely be 100,000 fewer homes for sale than there were in February when housing supply last hit rock bottom. I think more new listings will hit the market in the new year, but there will also be a long line of buyers who are queuing up right now."

"Meanwhile, headlines and new restrictions related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus might fuel some uncertainty and volatility in the economy," Fairweather continued. "In the short term, global interest rates, including mortgage rates, could fall. In this extremely tight housing market, we would quickly see a proportional increase in competition and home prices."

Key housing market takeaways for 400+ U.S. metro areas:

Unless otherwise noted, this data covers the four-week period ending November 28. Redfin's housing market data goes back through 2012.

  • The median home-sale price hit a new all-time high of $360,375, up 14% year over year. This was up 31% from the same period in 2019 and up 1.5% from a month earlier, far greater than the 0.2% increase seen during the same period last year.
  • Asking prices of newly listed homes were up 12% from the same time a year ago and up 27% from 2019 to a median of $349,750.
  • Pending home sales were up 8% year over year, and up 49% compared to the same period in 2019.
  • New listings of homes for sale were down 4% from a year earlier, but up 12% from 2019.
  • During the seven-day period ending November 28, active listings fell to a new all-time low. For the four-week period, active listings fell 23% from 2020 and 42% from 2019.
  • 45% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within the first two weeks on the market, above the 39% rate of a year earlier and the 28% rate in 2019. Since the four-week period ending September 19, the share of homes under contract within two weeks is up 2.3 percentage points. During the same time in 2019, the share fell 3.1 points.
  • 33% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within one week of hitting the market, up from 27% during the same period a year earlier and 18% in 2019. Since the four-week period ending September 12, the share of homes under contract within a week is up 2.9 percentage points. During the same time in 2019, the share fell 2.3 points.
  • Homes that sold were on the market for a median of 25 days, down from 31 days a year earlier and 46 days in 2019.
  • 43% of homes sold above list price, up from 35% a year earlier and 21% in 2019.
  • On average, 3.8% of homes for sale each week had a price drop, up 0.7 percentage points from the same time in 2020 and up 0.2 points from this time in 2019.
  • The average sale-to-list price ratio, which measures how close homes are selling to their asking prices, was 100.5%. In other words, the average home sold for 0.5% above its asking price.

Other leading indicators of homebuying activity:

  • Mortgage purchase applications increased 5% week over week (seasonally adjusted) during the week ending November 26. For the week ending November 24, 30-year mortgage rates were flat at 3.1%.
  • Touring activity through November 21 fell about 1 percentage point behind 2019 relative to the first week of January according to home tour technology company ShowingTime.
  • The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index fell 7% during the week ending November 28 but was up 9% from a year earlier.

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-record-low-supply-of-homes-for-sale/

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com . To view Redfin's press center, click here .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-reports-for-sale-home-supply-hits-all-time-low-301435754.html

SOURCE Redfin

Comments / 0

Related
realtybiznews.com

U.S. housing inventory hits new all-time low

American housing inventory is officially at crisis level, according to a new report. Redfin revealed this week that the number of active listings in the U.S. housing market hit an all time low on November 28, down a whopping 23% from the same period one year ago. What’s more, active...
REAL ESTATE
Long Island Business News

LI home sales slow as supply continues to shrink

The red-hot Long Island housing market cooled off a little last month, as sales slowed amid record-low inventory. There were 2,813 Long Island homes contracted for sale last month, down 5.5 percent from the 2,976 homes contracted for sale in October, according to preliminary numbers from OneKey MLS. Pending home...
NASSAU, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Real Estate Brokerage#Redfin Corporation#Real Estate Company#Omicron
thebalance.com

Home For-Sale Listings Plunge to a Record Low

It’s normal for the number of homes for sale to drop this time of year, but what’s not normal is for the number of listings to get as skimpy as it did at the end of November. For-sale listings nationwide hit a record low of 536,734 for the week through...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
GlobeSt.com

In-Store Sales Hit 64% Of All Retail Transactions

In-store sales accounted for 64% of all retail transactions in September, highlighting the ongoing relevance of bricks-and-mortar locations as the pandemic wanes. Data from The NPD Group reveals that while e-commerce growth exploded during the pandemic – with year-over-year revenue growth exceeding 40% every month from April 2020 to March 2021, e-commerce sales fell off to under 10% since then, as COVID restrictions began lifting across the US. Meanwhile, in-store sales increases over last year hit double-digits in March 2021 and have only dipped slightly in two of the six months since then.
RETAIL
Denver Post

Supply of homes for sale dried up in November across metro Denver

Snow wasn’t the only thing missing in metro Denver in November. Home listings dried up, with the inventory of available properties down by a third from October. The shortage is so severe that single-family home prices revisited record highs reached this summer, according to a monthly update from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
DENVER, CO
Real Simple

2 Factors That May Impact the Real Estate Market in 2022

It's no secret that 2021 has been a hot year for the real estate market. Houses are selling at record prices, bidding wars are frequently taking place for the limited inventory available, and it's not unusual for buyers to pay for home purchases entirely in cash. Though the market appears...
REAL ESTATE
Times Union

Lack of supply chills local home sales

ALBANY - Strong buyer demand and a low supply of houses on the market suppressed closings in the residential real estate market in October, the Greater Capital Association of Realtors announced with the release of its latest market report. In October the median sale price increased by nearly 8% to...
ALBANY, NY
mpamag.com

Home sales to hit a new high in 2022 – Realtor.com

Realtor.com has predicted that home sales will hit their highest level in 16 years in 2022, as buyers remain active and for-sale inventory begins to recover from steep declines. According to Realtor.com’s housing forecast report, next year will present a “mixed bag” of housing affordability challenges and opportunities as listing...
REAL ESTATE
mediafeed.org

Homebuyer sentiment has hit an all-time low. Here’s what that means

Many Americans are concerned about where the economy is headed, and their prospects for homeownership may be a big factor. While many non-homeowners have plans to buy a home in the near future, there isn’t presently enough supply to meet their demand. Despite their interest in buying, consumers say that now is a particularly bad time to purchase a home.
BUSINESS
WYTV.com

Lordstown Motors stock hits all-time low

(WKBN) — A big drop for most stocks Tuesday on Wall Street, and a historical fall for a local stock. The DOW lost 600 points and the NASDAQ 200. Lordstown Motors was swept up in the selling. Its stock dropped to $4.38 during the session — a new all-time low....
ECONOMY
universityofcalifornia.edu

Supply chain shortages hit home

Empty grocery shelves and rising prices blamed on 20 months of pandemic disruptions have come as little surprise to Christopher S. Tang, faculty director of the Center for Global Management at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He saw similar, if briefer, problems in the wake of both 9/11 and the 2011 Fukushima earthquake.
BERKELEY, CA
mpamag.com

Home prices hit all-time high in November – Redfin

Home prices hit a new all-time high in November, according to new figures from Redfin. The property analytics firm revealed that the average home price in the United States was $359,975 in the four-week period ending November 21 – up 14% year-on-year, the largest increase since early September. “Prices have...
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Rental demand hits all-time high

Demand for private rental housing is at a record high, fresh research shows. A survey of private landlords across England and Wales, conducted on behalf of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) by BVA/BDRC, found that 57% confirmed that demand for homes to rent had increased in the third quarter of 2021 – up from 39% in the second quarter of the year.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy